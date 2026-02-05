TakealotNOW is coming to Durban!

Durban, your shopping just got much faster! TakealotNOW has entered the city and it’s bringing you instant delivery!

Durban, your shopping just got much faster! TakealotNOW has entered the city and it’s bringing you instant delivery!

If you’ve ever added something to your cart and thought, “I actually need this… like now”; Takealot has heard you loud and clear. Takealot has officially expanded TakealotNOW to parts of Durban, meaning near-instant deliveries are no longer just a Joburg or Cape Town flex.

What is TakealotNOW? Think of it as Takealot’s fast lane. TakealotNOW lets you order everyday essentials and get them delivered in minutes (depending on where you are and what you’re ordering). We’re talking tech accessories, books, DIY tools, beauty products and household essentials. Basically, all the things you realise you need after you’ve already put your comfy clothes on.

Where in Durban is it available? According to MyBroadband, TakealotNOW is now live in selected Durban areas, including:

Morningside



Berea



Westville



Parts of Durban North More areas are expected to roll out as demand grows. If your suburb isn’t on the list yet, don’t panic - your time is coming.

What’s the reason behind the move? Takealot’s Chief Marketing Officer, Karla Levick, says the move is all about speed and convenience. In her words, the goal is to make shopping “quick and efficient for shoppers with demanding lifestyles.” Translation: no one has time to wait anymore and Takealot gets it.

ALSO READ: Woolworths tuckshops are now a thing at private schools

How does TakealotNOW work? It’s actually super simple (no tech degree required): Option 1: The Takealot App Items eligible for instant delivery are marked with a “Get it Now” option. If you see that badge, you’re in business.

Option 2: The Mr D App You can also shop directly via Mr D by heading to the “Shops” section and selecting TakealotNOW. Mr D drivers handle the delivery, using their existing on-demand network. The same people who bring your food, now bringing your essentials.

TakealotNOW launched as a pilot back in 2023 and has been steadily expanding. It’s already available across Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria, and Durban is the latest city to join the party. According to Takealot, the expansion reflects the growing demand for on-demand shopping in South Africa, especially in major urban areas where patience is… limited. So, if you live in Durban and love convenience (who doesn’t?), TakealotNOW is about to become your new best friend.