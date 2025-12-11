KZN anglers report catches of a lifetime this week, with species appearing where you least expect them and sizes that have everyone eager to get lines wet this weekend.

KZN anglers report catches of a lifetime this week, with species appearing where you least expect them and sizes that have everyone eager to get lines wet this weekend.

Summer wave delivers big fish along KZN coast The KwaZulu-Natal coast has delivered explosive action this week, with rock and surf anglers reporting relentless shad activity, consistent bream and ray encounters, and scattered shark pressure across the coastline. In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report strong catches from coastal waters, with offshore fishing dominating the headlines.

ANSA / Supplied - Brandon Govender with a massive 82cm Shad caught down south

Coastal and offshore fishing Rock and surf anglers are finding consistent action with shad leading the catches. Offshore, the dorado run has dominated this week, with strong catches reported from the North Coast through to the South Coast. Tuna, couta, snoek, and the odd billfish have kept boats busy. Improving sea conditions heading into the weekend have anglers expecting another round of quality action. Inland fishing Heavy rainfall has pushed the uMngeni System close to capacity, and rivers across the Midlands are running high, fast, and often muddy. Bass reports have been mixed, with modest returns from Midmar and competitive catches at recent league events. Carp, barbel, and yellowfish have offered opportunities where conditions remained stable. With shifting weather patterns and rising water levels, freshwater anglers are choosing their outings carefully. For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Denae Williams, Haley Verster, Kerralyn Williams with a great Dorado outing while fishing the junior competition at Umhlanga

ANSA / Supplied - Sloan Naicker with a Yellowtail caught at Margate pier while fishing for Shad

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of companion series The Deep Dive, fishing pros Benny Pillay, John Otto, and Dean Reddy share how to read wind, tides, and barometric pressure when conditions turn tough. Learn how to find sheltered spots and understand how pressure affects fish behaviour to turn difficult days into productive catches. Listen to The Deep Dive podcast now.

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.



ANSA / Supplied - Vinesh Soogreem with a Bronze Bream caught off Margate Pier

Listen to past episodes of the award-winning 'Angler News South Africa' podcast in the full channel below: