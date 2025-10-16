Summer fishing is here: KZN waters are solid

Good news for the weekend! Summer fishing is here, and the KZN coast is looking solid, with everything from sailfish up north to better bass inland.

Summer conditions have finally settled in, and the coastal fishing is looking solid right across KwaZulu-Natal. Up on the North Coast, things are definitely warming up. We’re seeing good catches of couta, dorado, tuna, and even sailfish. If you have live bait, that’s your best bet, but lures are working well when the bait is scarce. Along the shore, rock-and-surf anglers are finding steady action from sandies, honeycombs, and greys, with edibles also starting to show more interest in prawn, sea lice, and chokka baits.

ANSA / Supplied - Ian Delport with a Moff Grunter caught offshore

Further south, live baits are proving effective for garrick, kob, and snoek, while the reefs are still turning out healthy rockcod, daga, and geelbek. The good news is the seas are beginning to settle, so conditions look promising for a productive weekend on the water. Recent rains have also helped revive the rivers, with the Bushman’s and Umngeni showing improvement while the Mooi remains slightly coloured. Stillwaters are producing good fish, bass activity is mixed, and Midmar continues to perform well. As summer settles in, inland fishing is definitely picking up, making it a great time for a relaxed session on the water. For all the details and to hear exactly where the fish are biting, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast:

ANSA / Supplied - Teale Moodley in with some Hammerhead action down south

ANSA / Supplied - Kieron Naidoo with a stunning Cavebass rock fishing in the lower coast

Meanwhile, on The Deep Dive, fishing expert Dave Irvin unpacks why wind matters more than most anglers realize. Learn how to read the breeze to find the best fishing conditions and peak feeding times this weekend. Listen to the episode below.

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

