Report: Gen Z more likely to skip lunch breaks than any other generation

According to a 2024 report released by food tech company ezCater, Gen Z is reportedly ditching work lunch breaks due to guilt.

'The Lunch Report' found that Gen Zers, who are in their 20s, are more likely to skip lunch breaks than any other generation.

"ezCarter surveyed employees of all ages and discovered that there is a generational lunch break divide. While Gen Z is the most likely to say that lunch is their favourite part of the day, they're also the most likely to skip midday meals," the report said.

Zoomers, as they are nicknamed, are also four times more likely than boomers to feel bad about stepping away from work for a lunch break.

"If this generational divide continues, it could have long-lasting consequences. As Gen Z is expected to make up nearly one-third of the workforce by 2030, skipped lunch might just become the norm," ezCarter said.

According to research, taking lunch breaks increases creativity and productivity. The Wellbeing Thesis states that lunch breaks are good for you and your work.

"Micro-breaks, lunchtime breaks and longer breaks have all been shown to have a positive relationship with wellbeing and productivity. By taking regular breaks, you can boost your performance."

Some of the benefits of taking a break include:

Reduce/prevent stress

Helps sustain performance throughout the day

Decreases exhaustion

Increases energy levels

The Wellbeing Thesis also shared tips on how employees, both young and old, can ensure they make time for their lunch break.

It suggests setting an alarm to remind you when your lunch break starts. You should also make plans for your lunch break so that you can look forward to taking it.

"Agree break times with your peers and help each other to stick to the break time you’ve agreed."

