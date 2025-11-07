Students spent a year learning about the wrong topic

140 students wrote a year’s worth of essays, tests and notes all on the wrong thing…

Imagine spending an entire year learning about the wrong guy. Like, you’ve been passionately writing essays about your “Romeo & Juliet”, only to find out you were supposed to be studying “Othello” the whole time.

That’s exactly what happened in Queensland, Australia, where 140 high school students were blindsided by what might be the biggest academic “oops” of the decade. Teachers at nine schools somehow taught the wrong Roman emperor for an entire year. They spent a whole year studying Augustus Caesar instead of Julius Caesar, and no one noticed until days before the final exam. The one exam that counts the most. The one students lose sleep over, fuelled by caffeine, tears, and last-minute flashcards.

What happened next? Well… rightfully so, they straight-up cancelled the exam. Poof. Gone. History, quite literally. How did this happen? The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority (QCAA) said the mix-up happened because the official topic had changed more than a year ago, but that update never made it into the lesson plans. Which means… someone’s email probably got lost in spam right between “Staff Wellness Seminar” and “Bring-a-Plate Day.” The Education Minister, John-Paul Langbroek, called the situation “extremely traumatic.” Fair. I’d be traumatised too if I spent twelve months memorising ancient battles, only to find out I was studying the wrong Caesar. It’s like binge-watching Breaking Bad all season and finding out your test is actually on Better Call Saul.

The good news is that those students won’t have to rewrite the exam. Instead, they’ll be graded on the other 75% of their coursework. The bad news? They now know more about the wrong emperor than anyone probably ever needed to. Somewhere in the afterlife, Julius Caesar is probably muttering, “Et tu, Queensland?” Officials say an investigation is underway to figure out how this went unnoticed for so long and to make sure no other schools fell into the same trap.