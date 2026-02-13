Stay home: Cyclone Gezani is coming

This Valentine's weekend, the East Coast has other plans. Fishing expert Vinesh Soogreem is urging everyone to stay off the water as Tropical Cyclone Gezani bears down from Mozambique, bringing 12-foot swells, powerful surges, and winds peaking at 55km/h.

His advice? Snuggle up — and he means that literally.

Vinesh also weighs in on a concerning story doing the rounds this week: thousands of dead fish washing up in the Mla River estuary. Tests are underway, but as he explains, the answers aren't clear just yet.

And in a Valentine's Day twist, the team asks Vinesh what single anglers do when the ocean shuts them out — and whether women are making their mark in the fishing world.

Missed the show? Listen back to the full Coast Watch feature for the details, and we'll see you back on the shoreline when Gezani passes.