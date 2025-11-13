Starlink and Vodacom just inked a deal to revolutionise internet in Africa

So… why is half the continent getting intergalactic internet while we’re still buffering?

It’s big, it’s bold, it’s futuristic… and sadly, South Africa isn’t on the list (yet).

Vodacom just announced a massive partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink to bring blazing-fast satellite internet across 25 African countries.

What’s the deal with this partnership?

Vodacom Group Ltd. just teamed up with Elon Musk’s Starlink to supercharge internet access across Africa.

Through this deal, Vodacom will integrate Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellite network into its infrastructure.

This will give rural areas rocket-speed internet without needing towers, cables, or fancy fibre lines.

Think about it: schools in remote villages, clinics in rural towns, and small businesses miles away from the nearest city all getting high-speed, low-latency connectivity.

Even better, Vodacom becomes an official reseller of Starlink services to businesses, meaning they can offer “unbreakable internet” (their words, not ours) as backup or primary connectivity.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub says the deal is part of their Vision 2030 plan to “connect every African to the internet,” and honestly, it’s about time someone took that mission seriously.

