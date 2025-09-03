Stadium Golf Durban: Where cricket meets golf in the most unlikely mashup

Durban, are you ready to tee off in the middle of a cricket stadium? Hollywoodbets Kingsmead is transforming into a golfer’s playground.

Durban, are you ready to swap your cricket bat for a golf club? Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium is being you something you’ve never seen before: Stadium Golf. It’s a whole other ball game. From 3 to 7 September 2025, Kingsmead will transform into a golfer’s playground with a one-of-a-kind 18-hole short course designed right inside the stadium.

You’ll be teeing off where your cricket heroes usually smash sixes. Except this time, it’s your turn to aim for glory.

Stadium Golf / Hollywoodbets Kingsmead

This isn’t just golf and it isn’t just cricket. It’s the ultimate sports crossover event, like if Tiger Woods and AB de Villiers had a baby (okay, not literally, but you get the vibe). There’s 18 unique holes built around an iconic cricket stadium. It’s R800 per fourball per day, so you can bring your squad or your colleagues if you’re “team building”. There’s also corporate sponsorship and branding opportunities available, starting from R10,000 (basically, free advertising with a side of golf).

Stadium Golf / Hollywoodbets Kingsmead

Who should be there? Great question, dearest sport ou! This event is for golfers who’ve played every course in KZN and want to try something fresh and corporates who are looking to impress clients. If you’re a sports fans or social crew that just wants a fun day out or a Durban lifestyle lover who knows the value of being where the vibe is, you should also be here!

Stadium Golf / Hollywoodbets Kingsmead

Quick things you need to know: Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium Dates: 3 - 7 September 2025 Tee Times: Every 8 minutes (so book early or you’ll be left practicing your swing in the parking lot) Price: R800 ex VAT per fourball per day Email [email protected] or contact the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium directly for your tickets!

The first-ever Stadium Golf event in Durban isn’t just a game, it’s history in the making.. It’s an iconic mashup of cricket and golf and a brand-new tradition that’s about to become the talk of the town. So, rally your fourball, polish those putters, and secure your spot before the tee sheet fills up. Trust us, this is going to be a whole other ball game.