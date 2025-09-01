Spring has sprung! Here’s everything we're ditching with winter

Congratulations! You survived the winter chill - now it’s time to shed the socks and drama. Here’s what KZN is leaving behind this Spring Day!

Spring has officially sprung. While the rest of the world is unpacking their pastel outfits and floral Pinterest boards, KZN is happy to say goodbye to cold mornings that make us question all our life choices. Spring isn’t just about warmer weather and braai smoke drifting through the suburbs, it’s also about shedding. This is the time for us to drop a few things we’ve been carrying around since winter. Some serious, some silly, and some… a little questionable.

Here’s what we’re leaving behind this Spring: Darren: Work-life balance guilt Darren’s leaving behind the nagging guilt of trying to juggle family time with his busy life as a radio presenter and comedian. Over the past year, Anna, Mouse, and Issie have become more involved in his hectic lifestyle, and now they work as a family unit. Darren is saying goodbye to second-guessing whether he’s doing enough. It’s all about enjoying the ride with the people who matter most.

Sky: People who take more than they give Sky admits he’s “too much of a nice guy”. He sometimes holds onto friendships and relationships with people who should’ve been cut loose a long time ago. This Spring, he’s leaving behind the dead weight. Out with the toxic energy, in with the sunshine and good vibes.

Carmen: Sensitivity to criticism Carmen says she’s done with her habit of putting things off until “later.” (And by “later,” she usually means never.) Whether it’s tackling work projects, errands, or even fun plans, procrastination has been her silent frenemy. This Spring, she’s determined to swap “I’ll do it tomorrow” for “Let’s do it today” and finally tick things off instead of just adding them to the list.

With all that being said on East Coast Breakfast, Carmen asked KZN to share their answers so we could burn them in an impromptu burning ceremony. This is how it went down:

What are we taking forward? Well, as we say goodbye to winter and hello to Spring, we’re taking with us all the best parts of life. We're carrying loads of lekker braais & beach days with us into the new season, and all the outdoorsy fun we couldn't do - the hikes, the picnics, and the sundowners on the rooftop. Most importantly though, we’re taking fresh starts with us. New goals, new energy, and maybe even a new playlist that doesn’t scream “sad girl winter.” Spring is here, KZN. Let’s shed the heavy, keep the sunshine, and step into the season like we mean it.

