Spotify just launched a Bluetooth urn

Introducing… Spotify’s Bluetooth urn that plays you music from beyond the grave.

Well… we’ve officially entered the era where even the afterlife needs a playlist. In a collaboration that sounds like it was brainstormed at 2am, Spotify has partnered with Liquid Death to launch the Eternal Playlist Urn; a cremation urn with a built-in wireless speaker. Yes. It plays music, holds your ashes and it’s very real.

“Life needs music. So does the afterlife.” The Eternal Playlist Urn is being described as the world’s first wireless speaker designed to take your music somewhere it’s never been before - beyond this realm. It’s available in limited quantities in the U.S., and it’s being positioned as part collector’s item, part memorial piece, and part “this is the most 2026 thing ever created.” With a discreet Bluetooth speaker built into the lid, you (or your loved ones) can connect from any compatible device and stream your favourite playlist… for all eternity.

The Eternal Playlist Generator

They didn’t stop at hardware though. Spotify also launched the Eternal Playlist Generator. This is a digital tool that helps you curate the soundtrack to your afterlife. Here’s how it works: 1. Head to the Eternal Playlist Generator. 2. Answer delightfully chaotic questions like: “What’s your eternal vibe?” or “What’s your go-to ghost noise?” 3. Based on your answers and your listening history, Spotify generates a personalised playlist designed to match your forever mood. You can share it with friends, you can laugh about it or (if you’ve invested in the urn) you can sync it directly to the built-in speaker.

Under the humour is something very real: music is personal. It defines eras of our lives. People already create funeral playlists while some families choose meaningful songs to celebrate someone’s life. This just takes it one step further. Instead of silence, you get a soundtrack. Instead of a static memorial, you get a vibe.

The big question If your urn could only play one mood forever… what would it be? Peaceful and reflective? Or chaotic and loud like, “I’m haunting this house but make it a party”?