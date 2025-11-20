South Korea’s most wanted coffee-stealing parrot captured
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
A mischievous parrot caused chaos in a Seoul café after swooping in to steal customers’ coffee.
Seoul just had its very own caffeine-fuelled heist, starring a brightly coloured bandit with wings and zero respect for personal space.
According to a report by UPI News, police in Yangpyeong-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, were summoned to deal with a rogue parrot who’d apparently decided it was time to level up from birdseed to flat whites.
This is the weird world we live in. A literal bird swooping into a café and helping itself to people’s coffees like it pays rent.
This yellow-crowned Amazon parrot, a species normally found in Central America, strutted into the café like a regular, sampled customers’ drinks, and still had the audacity to be friendly about it.
The café owner even fed it snacks while customers took turns petting it, because honestly, what else do you do when an endangered bird turns up for a caffeine date?
By the time police arrived, the parrot was basically part of the staff. Give it another hour and it would’ve started calling out orders.
Here’s the twist though. This species can’t legally be kept as a pet in South Korea without serious paperwork.
So now environmental authorities are trying to confirm its identity and track down its mysterious owner.
Imagine losing your parrot and then seeing it all over the news for coffee theft. Embarrassing.
The Korean Animal Rescue and Management Association says the bird looks healthy and well-loved, just a little too… adventurous.
If the owner can’t be found, the parrot will be cared for at the Ministry of Environment’s National Institute of Ecology, where it will hopefully be given decaf.
