South Coast fishing is on fire
Updated | By ECR & Vinesh Soogreem
A fishing frenzy is hitting KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast! Discover why this stretch is a hotspot for anglers, with incredible shad numbers and surprise catches.
This week, some incredible action is breaking out on the KZN coast, with the South Coast truly stealing the angling spotlight.
From kob in the rivers to Brusher, Bronze Bream, and even Yellowtail caught on shad traces off Margate Pier, the fish are coming out thick and fast.
Shad are in incredible numbers, as reports from Port Edward to Sandspit and beyond show that this stretch is alive with activity. Even the inland rivers are turning up surprises like juvenile kingies and the rare carp in Port St. John's.
Offshore, the tuna bite continues strong, and it’s clear the South Coast is the place to be right now.
For all the latest reports and insider tips from the South Coast slay-fest, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast.
About Vinesh Soogreem
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene
Listen to past episodes of the award-winning 'Angler News South Africa' podcast in the full channel below:
