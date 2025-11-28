South Africa’s top four banks reduce ATM networks as one expands its footprint

According to MyBroadband , these trends have reshaped the national cash-access landscape and continue to influence banks’ long-term infrastructure decisions.

The overall number of ATMs offered by the country’s five biggest banks has fallen by nearly 12% during this period, reflecting changes in consumer habits and growing reliance on digital transactions.

South Africa’s largest banks are undergoing a significant shift in how they provide cash access, with Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank collectively removing thousands of ATMs over the past five years. Capitec stands alone as the only major traditional bank still expanding its ATM network.

Why are banks choosing to remove their ATMs?

A combination of factors has contributed to this widespread reduction. Cash usage has declined as digital banking and card payments gain traction across the country. More affordable card payment devices offered by companies such as iKhokha and Yoco have made it easier for small businesses to accept digital transactions. Improved cellular coverage in rural regions has also supported this shift, enabling card machines and digital services to operate reliably in areas previously dependent on cash.

Mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Wallet and app-based cardless withdrawals have further accelerated the move toward digital options.

Another major challenge is security. ATMs remain frequent targets for criminal activity, from bombings that cause extensive damage to card-skimming operations and social engineering scams. The high cost of protecting, repairing and insuring these machines has prompted banks to reconsider their ATM strategies.

How are banks helping customers who still rely on cash?

As ATM numbers decline, banks have expanded partnerships with major retailers, including Shoprite and Pick n Pay. These agreements allow customers to withdraw or deposit cash at tills for a small fee. Digital-only banks such as TymeBank, Discovery Bank and Bank Zero also rely heavily on such retail partnerships to provide cash access to their customers.

This approach offers the added benefit of increased safety, as criminals are less likely to target busy retail stores with high foot traffic and visible security.

How many ATMs do these banks currently offer?

Recent financial reports from Absa, Capitec, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank reveal a combined total of 26,167 ATMs as of mid-2025. In mid-2020, the figure was 29,671.

Capitec is the only bank showing growth. Its ATM network has increased by 53% since August 2020, rising from 5,757 to 8,824 machines. This expansion has made Capitec the largest ATM provider in South Africa today. A substantial portion of its customer base is drawn from lower-income markets, where cash usage remains more common, although the bank has reported a slowdown in cash transaction growth.

Capitec’s reported numbers include coin and note recyclers, partnership ATMs and other cash devices.

Which banks are reducing the most ATMs?

Absa, once the bank with the most ATMs in the country, has seen its network shrink from 8,708 to 5,096 over five years, representing a 41% decrease. The bank’s most significant reductions occurred between 2020 and 2023. It previously told MyBroadband that sporadic violent crime, including ATM bombings, influenced its decisions not to replace certain machines. Absa also cited moderating demand for cash services and the rise of digital banking.