South Africa’s September Blood Moon: When, where & how to watch this rare celestial show
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
A fiery Blood Moon is coming to SA on 7 September! Here’s how to catch it!
Mark your calendars, grab a blanket, and prepare to look up.
South Africa is about to get front-row seats to one of the sky’s most dramatic performances.
A total lunar eclipse, better known as a Blood Moon.
On Sunday, 7 September, the moon will slip into Earth’s shadow and glow a fiery, burnt red.
This is a sight so rare that astronomers are calling it one of the most vivid eclipses in years.
Oh - and there’s no need for fancy equipment, protective glasses or any NASA-level gadgets.
When’s the best time to watch?
The eclipse kicks off in the evening as the moon begins to darken.
The real jaw-dropper is the total eclipse phase, lasting just over an hour with the dramatic peak happening at 20:11 (give or take a few minutes depending on your location).
That’s when the moon will transform into its famous blood-red glow.
Where can you see it?
Short answer: everywhere.
Whether you’re in Jo’burg, Cape Town, Durban, or chilling in a tiny dorp in the middle of nowhere, you’ll have a front-row view.
To make the most of it:
- Find the dark: City lights can spoil the mood. Head to a park, beach, or your backyard if the streetlights aren’t too harsh.
- Face east: That’s where the moon will rise and put on its show.
- Pray for clear skies: Clouds are the real villains here.
If you’ve got binoculars or a telescope, though, you’ll catch some amazing details as the moon slowly morphs from bright white to a rich, eerie crimson.
Meteorologists predict that Durbanites will have the best viewing opportunities.
We can expect clear skies throughout the evening and night and little to no cloud interference during the critical eclipse window
This isn’t your everyday moon mood swing.
It’s the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022, and astronomers say the shade of red will be deeper and richer than usual.
So, whether you’re a stargazer, a hopeless romantic, or just someone looking for an excuse to sit outside, 7 September is your night.
