South Africa’s September Blood Moon: When, where & how to watch this rare celestial show

Mark your calendars, grab a blanket, and prepare to look up.

South Africa is about to get front-row seats to one of the sky’s most dramatic performances.

A total lunar eclipse, better known as a Blood Moon.

On Sunday, 7 September, the moon will slip into Earth’s shadow and glow a fiery, burnt red.

This is a sight so rare that astronomers are calling it one of the most vivid eclipses in years.

Oh - and there’s no need for fancy equipment, protective glasses or any NASA-level gadgets.