South Africa’s pit toilet crisis

Years later, the pit toilet crisis in South Africa isn't fully fixed! Here's why this remains a major problem.

Years later, the pit toilet crisis in South Africa isn't fully fixed! Here's why this remains a major problem.

For many South Africans, the phrase “pit toilet crisis” feels like something we’ve been hearing about forever. Yet somehow, it keeps coming back into the national conversation. So why are pit toilets still such a big issue in South Africa? Let’s break it down.

ALSO READ: South Africa hits 300 days without load shedding

What exactly is a pit toilet? A pit toilet (or pit latrine) is exactly what it sounds like: a deep hole in the ground with a structure built over it to act as a toilet. In some parts of the world, properly designed pit latrines can actually work well. However, the problem in South Africa has never just been the toilets themselves, it’s the dangerous and poorly built ones, especially at schools. Some of these toilets have: Large, uncovered openings Weak structures that collapse No proper ventilation No handwashing facilities In the worst cases, they’ve been life-threatening.

Pit toilet / Bhekisisa.org

The tragedy that shocked the country The issue exploded into the national spotlight in 2014 after five-year-old Michael Komape tragically died after falling into a pit toilet at his school in Limpopo. His death sparked outrage across South Africa and forced the country to confront something uncomfortable: thousands of schoolchildren were still using unsafe toilets every day. Civil society groups, activists and lawyers pushed the government to take urgent action. A national audit later revealed a staggering reality that more than 3,300 schools in South Africa were still using pit toilets. Most of these were in rural provinces such as: Eastern Cape Limpopo KwaZulu-Natal In many cases, these schools simply didn’t have access to proper water or sewer infrastructure.

Government promised to fix it In 2018, government launched the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) Initiative to remove dangerous pit toilets from schools. The good news is that significant progress has been made. Reports suggest that over 90% of the identified pit toilets have now been replaced with safer sanitation facilities. Yet, the story doesn’t end there. Despite the progress, some schools still rely on pit toilets, especially in rural areas. There are several reasons why, like: Remote schools are difficult to reach Water shortages make flush toilets difficult to maintain Construction delays and contractor failures Infrastructure backlogs in rural communities Beyond the schools, millions of South African households still use pit latrines as their main form of sanitation.

ALSO READ: President Ramaphosa is getting a salary increase

The pit toilet crisis is really about something bigger than toilets. It highlights the deep infrastructure inequality between urban and rural South Africa. While many schools have modern facilities, others are still battling with basic services that should have been resolved years ago. South Africa has made real progress in removing dangerous pit toilets from schools, but the conversation isn’t over yet. Until every child has access to safe, dignified sanitation, the pit toilet crisis will remain one of the country’s most powerful reminders of the work still left to do.