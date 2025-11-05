And the award for South Africa’s most corrupt province goes to…

Sadly, this latest leaderboard from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) isn’t one to celebrate.

South Africa loves a good ranking, from the best bunnies in Durban to who’s got the worst potholes.

According to Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, South Africa’s most corrupt province has officially been crowned as…

So yes, KZN is leading the pack, but for all the wrong reasons.

Since 2020, the SIU has tracked every single local government corruption case across the country and the stats paint a pretty grim picture:

What is the government saying?

Minister Hlabisa says his department takes these allegations seriously (as they always do in these press statements).

He assured Parliament that new measures are being introduced to ensure cooperation with provincial governments so that corruption cases are “promptly attended to.”

When he was pressed on why his department hasn’t teamed up with the Public Service Commission (PSC) (the guys who handle lifestyle audits), Hlabisa’s answer was… well, diplomatic.

He said it’s up to mayors and councils to act first when corruption is reported.

Thats sounds a bit like saying, “Yes, we see the fire, but technically, it’s your building.”