Surprise! South Africa’s government is ranked as one of the worst globally!

A new study has ranked South Africa’s government among the worst in the world, and the numbers will shock you!

South Africa has just been handed its report card on governance, and… let’s just say it’s the kind you’d hide from your parents. The South African shared the latest Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2025, ranking our country 77th out of 120. This officially confirms what most South Africans already knew deep in their bones: we’re being run by the “mafia” edition of a government. If it’s not crime, it’s corruption. If it’s not corruption, it’s political scandals. If we’re truly “lucky”, it’s political crime and corruption scandals! A truly South African combo.

Where do we stand? Here’s the breakdown: In terms of Jobs & Safety? We’re rock bottom. Literally. South Africa is ranked 120th in both. Spending efficiency? We’re ranked 116th. Basically - our money disappears faster than your salary on payday. Our long-term vision? South Africa is ranked 73rd. Basically, we’re just winging it. In terms of innovation? Surprisingly, we’re okay - coming in at 41st. It seems we’re good at coming up with new ways to make the country worse. Then there’s “Helping People Rise.” South Africa landed at 113th overall, with employment (120th), personal safety (120th), and income distribution (119th) scraping the very bottom. Eish… Ya neh! Education (113th) and health (78th) didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory either, proving that when it comes to improving everyday life, we’re more stuck in quicksand than rising up. The only silver lining is our judiciary system and nation brand, which (apparently) still carry some weight. We’re a global name, just not always for the right reasons.

So what does this actually mean for us? It means we’ll need to keep doing what South Africans do best: adapt, innovate, and hustle despite the circus. A weak government makes our economy tough with unstable regulations, poor investment climate, and inequality. However we also have the opportunity to step up, do things differently, and prove that South Africa can deliver excellence even when the leadership can’t.