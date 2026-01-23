No pain. All gain: South Africa’s CrossFit cellphone thief

A bizarre cellphone theft scam has hit SA gyms, with a suspect allegedly joining CrossFit classes, gaining trust, then vanishing with phones.

You expect sore muscles after a CrossFit class. However, you do not expect to leave without your cellphone. Sadly, that’s exactly what’s been happening at gyms across Johannesburg and Cape Town. A man has allegedly been pulling off one of the strangest gym-related crimes we’ve heard in a while, by actually doing the workout first. He pays. He sweats. He deadlifts. Then… he steals your phone.

How the scam works According to gym owners who spoke to News24, the suspect poses as a fitness enthusiast looking to try out a CrossFit class. Here’s the now-familiar routine: He books a drop-in class (usually R200 to R250). He arrives early, in full gym gear. He joins the workout and participates for about 40 minutes. He takes suspiciously timed breaks near where members leave their phones. He leaves just before the class ends, taking a few phones along with him By the time athletes finish burpees and catch their breath, their phones have already done a disappearing act.

The alleged thief has reportedly targeted at least 10 gyms, mostly CrossFit-style spaces in Johannesburg, with similar incidents linked to Cape Town. One of the gyms affected was Gold’s Gym in Sandton, where manager Devon Miller says the man paid R250 for a class and walked out mid-session with two cellphones.

What made him so hard to spot? CrossFit communities are tight-knit. New faces are noticeable, but not suspicious. Also, he looked legit, acted normal, and actually worked out. In other words: he blended in perfectly. After the incident, gym staff tried tracking him using the details he’d provided. That’s when things got messy. The ID didn’t match his appearance, the phone number was fakeand his email address was fake. Even the credit card he used was untraceable. Security footage later showed him leaving the class, entering the locker room area, and that’s where the phones vanished. As Miller put it, the unsettling part isn’t just the theft. “People come here excited and happy, and unfortunately, they let their guard down.”

He finally got caught... The suspect’s luck nearly ran out at Tribe Performance in Rosebank. Owner Zaakirah Khalek says the man paid R200 for a drop-in class, participated, but kept lingering near where phones were placed. Midway through the session, he insisted on leaving. Moments later, three iPhones were missing. This time, however, members used location tracking and it worked. Security traced him to Kempton Park, where he was allegedly trying to sell the phones. The gym’s security guard recognised him from camera footage and recovered the devices.