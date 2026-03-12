South Africans hit with another price hike! Airlines are increasing ticket prices

Airlines in South Africa are adding fuel surcharges as oil prices rise. Here’s what SA travellers need to know

If you were planning a quick getaway, a work trip, or even that “I just need a break from everything” flight… you might want to sit down for this one. Airline tickets in South Africa are about to get a little… spicy. Here’s what’s going on.

Why airline tickets are suddenly getting more expensive? A surge in global oil prices is starting to hit airlines hard and passengers are about to feel it. According to The South African, the spike comes after escalating tensions in the Middle East, where Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz. This is one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

How does this affect fuel prices? Roughly 20% of the world’s oil passes through that route. When that supply gets disrupted, oil prices shoot up faster than your heart rate when the “boarding gate closing” announcement plays. Oil prices have reportedly jumped from around $70 per barrel to nearly $120 in recent days. Unfortunately with that, jet fuel comes from oil. So when oil prices climb, flight costs follow.

Many airlines in South Africa are already adjusting their prices. Low-cost carrier FlySafair confirmed it will introduce a temporary fuel surcharge on all new bookings starting 12 March 2026. This is actually a big deal because, as noted by The South African, it’s the first time the airline has ever added a fuel surcharge. FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordon explained that the surcharge will be clearly itemised on tickets to keep things transparent for passengers. The charge will apply to flights departing until 12 May 2026, and the amount will vary depending on the route and how much fuel the flight uses. However, Airlink is handling the situation a little differently. Instead of adding a surcharge, the airline has already increased ticket prices twice since oil prices started climbing. CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht said existing bookings won’t be affected, but future fares will continue adjusting depending on fuel costs.

So if you’re planning a trip soon, booking earlier rather than later might be the smarter move. If oil prices keep climbing… those “cheap flights” might soon become a rare species.