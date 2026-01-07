South Africans are using this hack to take more time off work in 2026

Here’s the ultimate leave hack to turn a few workdays into long, glorious breaks in 2026. Take notes...

Here’s the ultimate leave hack to turn a few workdays into long, glorious breaks in 2026. Take notes...

Alright, calendar warriors, spreadsheet ninjas and people who start planning holidays before they finish unpacking from the last one, this one’s for you. If leave-maximising were an Olympic sport, South Africans would already have gold, silver and a suspiciously long lunch break. In 2026, the calendar gives us just enough loopholes to work some serious magic… if you plan smartly. Here’s your simple, no-fuss hack guide to turning a few leave days into glorious, consecutive freedom.

2026 is a slightly trickier year than 2025. A few public holidays fall on Saturdays (rude), and Youth Day moves to a Tuesday, which is less generous than a Monday holiday. Don’t panic though. The year still delivers some elite leave windows, especially around Easter, late April/early May, August, Heritage Day and December.

April & May: The MVP of 2026 leave hacks

This is where the calendar really shines. Easter Break Good Friday: Friday 3 April

Family Day: Monday 6 April That’s already a four-day weekend. Power move: Take leave either on Monday 30 March to Thursday 2 April, or Tuesday 7 April to Friday 10 April. That gives you 10 consecutive days off for just 4 leave days. If you’re feeling bold, take leave on both sides and you unlock 16 consecutive days off. (Disclaimer: HR may notice. Use responsibly.)

Freedom Day & Workers' Day Combo

Freedom Day: Monday 27 April

Workers’ Day: Friday 1 May Take leave on Tuesday 28 April until Thursday 30 April. The result is 9 consecutive days off (Saturday 25 April to Sunday 3 May) and costs 3 leave days. This is one of the strongest leave hacks of the year.

June: A sneaky mid-year reset

Youth Day: Tuesday 16 June Option 1: Mini Escape Take Monday 15 June off. That’s 4 days off for 1 leave day Option 2: Full Recharge Take Wednesday 17 to Friday 19 June, which gives you 9 consecutive days off for 4 leave days Perfect for shaking off that “it’s only June?” feeling.

August: A free long weekend

Women’s Day: Sunday 9 August, which is observed on Monday 10 August That’s a free long weekend. If you want more, take Friday 7 August or Tuesday 11 August. That’s 4 days off for 1 leave day Or go bigger: Take Tuesday 11 to Friday 14 August. That gives you 9 consecutive days off. Yes, August is quietly doing the most.

September: The Heritage Day goldmine

Heritage Day: Thursday 24 September This is an easy win. Take Friday 25 September. That’s 4 days off for 1 leave day If you’re bold or just over it, take Monday 21st to Wednesday 23 September and Friday 25 September. BOOM! That’s 9 consecutive days off for 4 leave days. Braai tongs are optional, but relaxation is mandatory.

December: End the year off like a pro

Day of Reconciliation: Wednesday 16 December The short and sweet version would be to take Thursday 17 & Friday 18 December. That gives you 5 consecutive days off for 2 leave days If you’re already in festive mode, take Monday 21st to Thursday 24 December. That combined with Christmas Day (Friday 25 December) gives you 12 consecutive days off, costing only 6 leave days. Note: Day of Goodwill lands on a Saturday in 2026, so no bonus weekday there. Painful, but manageable. Listen to the full East Coast Breakfast discussion here:

ALSO READ: You can finally change your Gmail address without starting from scratch

So, 2026 may steal a few public holidays, but it still offers multiple high-value leave windows if you move early. Whether you’re planning one epic overseas escape, a few local long weekends or just maximum time away from your inbox; a handful of well-placed leave days can do a lot of heavy lifting. So book early, sync that calendar, and enjoy sending those smug out-of-office replies while everyone else asks, “How did you get so much time off again?”