 South African child support debate sparks social media firestorm
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

South African child support debate sparks social media firestorm

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

Is R4,000 a month enough to raise a child or just enough for drama?

Child support
Child support agreement / designer491 / iStock

A recent social media clash over child support has sparked heated debate across South Africa, shining a spotlight on the tricky realities of parenting and financial responsibility.

It all started when a South African mother accused her child’s father of not providing enough financial support, claiming that the R4,000 he pays monthly was insufficient for their daughter’s needs. 

What followed was a viral discussion that divided online users and exposed just how complex child maintenance can be.

ALSO READ: Beware: The “dream job” in Russia might be a nightmare in disguise

Here’s where things got interesting: evidence later surfaced showing that the father pays R4,000 reliably every month. 

The mother’s argument then shifted from “he’s not paying” to “it’s just not enough,” citing expenses like school fees, transport, and extracurricular activities.

Social media reactions were mixed. Some users defended the father, highlighting his consistent payments:

“That guy every month end makes sure to pay to ensure his child is okay, and now his money is not appreciated.”

Others reminded parents of shared responsibility:

“The mom must also contribute… A child is only as expensive as you want them to be.”

ALSO READ: High-paying jobs in South Africa that don’t need a degree

This conversation sparked other Twitter users to ask the important: “How much does it cost to raise a child?” 

This sparked even more debates and differing opinions. 

In South Africa, child maintenance is guided by the Maintenance Act 99 of 1998 and the Children’s Act 38 of 2005

This act requires both parents to support their child according to their financial capacity and the child’s needs. 

Legal experts note that there isn’t a fixed standard and each case is assessed individually.

As living costs rise, the debate over what counts as “enough” for child support continues to polarize communities. 

ALSO READ: Only in KZN: The struggles that make us... us

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Money Twitter Parenting

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.