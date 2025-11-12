South Africa wakes up earlier than anyone else in the world!

A global study just revealed South Africans as the early risers of the world. Here’s where we stand against other countries

If you’re reading this before 7 AM, congratulations; you’re not just early, you’re statistically South African! According to a new study by World Population Review, South Africa has officially claimed the title of “world’s earliest risers,” with an average wake-up time of 6:24 AM. That’s earlier than every other country on the planet! While the rest of the world is still drooling on their pillows, we’re already in traffic, sipping coffee, and arguing with taxi drivers.

Which other countries wake up the earliest? We’re also in good company. Colombia (6:31 AM) and Costa Rica (6:38 AM) round out the top three. Clearly, something about tropical sunrises and strong coffee just screams productivity. Meanwhile, countries like Greece (8:25 AM) and Portugal (8:22 AM) are taking their sweet time to wake up. Although, with that Mediterranean lifestyle, who can blame them? Across the board, the global average seems to hover around the 7 o’clock hour. The United States, for example, wakes up at a leisurely 7:20 AM. Here’s how a few other countries line up: Colombia - 6:31 AM Costa Rica - 6:38 AM Indonesia - 6:55 AM Japan - 7:09AM USA - 7:20 AM India - 7:36 AM China - 7:42 AM Russia - 8:06 AM Portugal - 8:22 AM Saudi Arabia - 8:27 AM Check out the full list here.

The data also shows something more universal. It shows that no matter where you are, the world is officially awake by 9 AM. Of course, this doesn’t account for night-shift workers, party animals, or parents of toddlers (who have no concept of time). Still, this study paints a fascinating picture: South Africans are up and moving before most of the world has even hit snooze. Why do South Africans wake up so early? Maybe it’s our relentless hustle. Maybe it’s the sun. Maybe it’s just that our alarms don’t have “snooze” buttons anymore because we broke them in frustration. Either way, when the world finally wakes up, South Africa’s already halfway through the day.