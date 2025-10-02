South Africa - this travel essential just made the no-fly list
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Attention passengers! Check your carry on, because this item might get you grounded on your next flight.
South Africans travelling with Emirates now have a new travel headache.
It’s not your overweight luggage or your oversized carry-ons. Nope. It’s power banks.
According to The South African, the airline has rolled out a fresh ban on the use of power banks mid-flight, effective 1 October 2025.
This ban comes after a scary incident on a Dubai-to-Amsterdam flight where a power bank caught fire.
Yoh - imagine a Boeing 777 cabin filled with smoke while passengers are covering their faces with scarves and blankets.
That’s not exactly the in-flight entertainment you signed up for.
Why the crackdown?
The lithium batteries in your power bank have the tendency to go into what’s called thermal runaway when they fail.
They overheat, start a chain reaction, belch toxic smoke, and can burst into flames.
Phones and laptops usually come with safety systems built-in to avoid this, but many cheap or old power banks don’t.
This is why airlines are being extra strict.
What are the new rules?
So, if you’re flying out of Johannesburg, Cape Town, or Durban with Emirates, here’s the lowdown:
- Only one power bank is allowed per passenger.
- It must be under 100 watt hours (most are but check yours, because size does matter).
- No using it mid-flight to charge your phone, tablet, or laptop. (So what’s the point of having it?)
- No recharging it from the seat power outlet either.
- You can’t hide it in the overhead locker - it must stay in your seat pocket or under the seat in front of you.
What does this mean for me?
Well, your beloved portable charger might now feel more like dead weight than a lifesaver.
If you don’t want your flight delayed or your gear confiscated, make sure your power bank is airline-approved and maybe resist the urge to sneak a cheeky mid-flight charge.
No WhatsApp message, TikTok scroll, or Netflix binge is worth causing chaos at 36,000 feet.
