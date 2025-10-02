South Africa - this travel essential just made the no-fly list

South Africans travelling with Emirates now have a new travel headache.

It’s not your overweight luggage or your oversized carry-ons. Nope. It’s power banks.

According to The South African, the airline has rolled out a fresh ban on the use of power banks mid-flight, effective 1 October 2025.

This ban comes after a scary incident on a Dubai-to-Amsterdam flight where a power bank caught fire.

Yoh - imagine a Boeing 777 cabin filled with smoke while passengers are covering their faces with scarves and blankets.

That’s not exactly the in-flight entertainment you signed up for.