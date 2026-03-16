Hmmm… South Africa hits 300 days without load shedding, candles or generators, and we’re all cautiously celebrating.

Hmmm… South Africa hits 300 days without load shedding, candles or generators, and we’re all cautiously celebrating.

For a country that once planned dinner, laundry and emotional breakdowns around a load shedding schedule, this is a pretty big deal. South Africa has officially reached 300 consecutive days without load shedding, marking one of the longest stretches of uninterrupted electricity in years. This milestone was confirmed by Eskom, which said the country crossed the 300-day mark at midnight on 12 March. Yep - THREE HUNDRED (with an H) days. It’s probably 304 days by the time you read this… No candles. No frantic “what stage are we on?” WhatsApp messages. Just electricity.



What changed? According to Eskom, the improvement comes from its Generation Recovery Plan, which focuses on improving the performance and reliability of power stations. One of the biggest indicators of progress is the Energy Availability Factor (EAF), which is basically the percentage of Eskom’s power stations that are actually working. Right now, the EAF is sitting at 65.85% for the current financial year, a significant step towards greater stability for the national grid. Even better, Eskom’s fleet hit 70% EAF on 83 different occasions during the same period. Translation: more power stations are running, more consistently. However, you might want to get your fireworks out for this. Another big improvement is the drop in unexpected power station failures. Unplanned outages have dropped by 53% compared to last year. For example, during the week of 6 to 12 March 2026, unplanned outages averaged 7,224MW. During that same week in 2025, outages were sitting at 15,382MW. The Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF) (a technical way of measuring breakdowns) also improved dramatically, dropping to 14.85%, compared to 32.07% last year.

Maintenance is up (which is actually good) Eskom has also increased planned maintenance on its power stations to keep things running better in the long term. The Planned Capacity Loss Factor (PCLF) rose to 13.81%, up from 10.21% last year. In simple terms, Mr writer? It’s more maintenance now to avoid bigger problems later. Another major win is how much less Eskom is spending on diesel. The utility uses diesel-powered Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs) as emergency backup when electricity demand spikes.

This year, diesel spending has dropped by R8.58 billion, which is a 57.35% reduction compared to the same time last year. That’s a massive saving.

A reminder… Not long ago, South Africans were dealing with Stage 6 load shedding, especially during the worst period between 2022 and 2023, when homes and businesses were left without power for several hours every day. In contrast, during the current financial year, only 26 hours of load shedding were recorded in April and May 2025. So, the big question now… Three hundred days without load shedding is a milestone many people thought would take years to reach. However, can South Africa keep the lights on for even longer? For now, though, maybe don’t throw away the candles just yet. South Africans have trust issues.