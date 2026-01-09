South Africa considers raising the legal drinking age

Lobby group Gatekeepers South Africa has formally written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for the legal drinking age to be raised from 18 to either 21 or even 23.

A proposal to increase South Africa’s legal drinking age is back on the table, reigniting debate around alcohol abuse and its impact on society.

The group argues that alcohol abuse remains a major contributor to some of the country’s most pressing social challenges, including domestic violence, drunk driving, and substance-related harm.

This is not the first time such a proposal has been raised. Previous efforts, including recommendations in the stalled Liquor Amendment Bill of 2016, suggested increasing the drinking age to 21.

However, despite repeated discussions, no significant legislative progress has been made.

According to SABC News, advocacy group Working for an Alcohol Safer South Africa (WASSA) has once again voiced its support for the change.

Coordinator Maurice Smithers believes raising the age could play a meaningful role in reducing long-term alcohol-related problems.

According to Smithers, research shows that individuals who begin drinking at a younger age are more likely to develop alcohol-related issues later in life.

He also points to scientific evidence indicating that brain development continues well into a person’s twenties, meaning early exposure to alcohol can have lasting effects.

“Alcohol has a known impact on brain development,” Smithers explains. “Delaying the age at which people start drinking reduces the potential harm to the developing brain and lowers the risk of future alcohol dependency.”

Political Economy Analyst Bongani Mahlangu joined SABC News live to speak on alcohol consumption patterns in SA. Watch the full discussion here: