Sky vs Ding Dong Darren: The battle for Season of Sharing begins!

Ding Dong Darren raised R45K for Season of Sharing! Sky says he can do better, and this is how…

Last Thursday, 23 October, our very own Darren Maule swapped the mic for makeup and became Ding Dong Darren - KZN’s most unpredictable clown. His mission was to raise funds for East Coast Radio’s Season of Sharing campaign.



Ding Dong Darren

What is Season of Sharing? This is our annual festive initiative that helps feed families in need for six weeks over the summer holidays. Sadly, when schools close for the festive holidays, many children who rely on daily school meals lose their main source of nutrition. Season of Sharing steps in to fill that gap by gifting food parcels to hundreds (hopefully thousands) of families each year. This year, Darren went full clown mode to make it happen.

So how did Ding Dong Darren do? Let’s just say… KZN showed up big time! In just one hour, Ding Dong Darren raised a whopping R45,200 towards Season of Sharing, proving that laughter does feed the soul (and in this case, hundreds of tummies too). In an unexpected twist, Sky offered up a bit of friendly competition! After watching Darren’s clown stunt make headlines, Sky threw down the ultimate challenge: “I can do so much better… and I’ll do it in a Santa suit.” Yep! Sky is officially trading his sports gear for a beard and a belly (pillow included) to become the Zulu Santa for one lucky KZN corporate this festive season! One lucky KZN business will win a personal visit from Sky the Zulu Santa, who’ll spend the day at your year-end function spreading joy, laughter, and probably a few sports facts in between the treats. So, the big question is: Can Sky beat Darren’s R45,200? Or will Ding Dong Darren remain the undisputed fundraising champion of KZN? Well - you decide, KZN!

uSanta Claus Sky

How can you get Sky as your corporate Santa? Call 087 087 9495 between 8am and 9am this Thursday to place your bid towards Season of Sharing and secure Zulu Santa Sky for your office this festive season. It’s for a great cause, a few good laughs and definitely for bragging rights. Let’s see if Sky can sleigh it!