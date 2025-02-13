Sky Tshabalala’s top 10 love songs of all time

Sky Tshabalala’s top 10 love songs capture every side of love, from classic ballads to breakup anthems.

Love songs come in many forms. They’re not just about soul-searching, making love, or declaring devotion. Sometimes, the most powerful love songs are about heartbreak and letting go. After all, one of the greatest acts of love is knowing when to set someone free. With that in mind, here are Sky’s top 10 love songs in no particular order. This is a mix of classic love ballads, breakup anthems, and songs that define romance in all its complexity.

1. 'Stimela Sami Saze Zola' – Mbongeni Ngema

A South African classic. This is the song our parents danced to back in the day – a timeless expression of love and devotion through music and movement.

2. 'No More Tears' – Anita Baker

A true sing-along anthem. This is the ultimate “I’m okay now, let’s call it quits” song. It's a powerful declaration of moving on and finding strength after love.

3. 'For You' – Kenny Lattimore



If you’re in love and want to seal the deal, this is the one. The lyrics are pure admiration and devotion. It’s the perfect song for your future spouse or partner.

4. 'Dandelion' – Tevin Campbell



A nostalgic love song that reminds you of the early days of a relationship and the magic of meeting someone special for the first time. If you need a song to dedicate to your significant other, this is it.

5. 'Forever Mine' – The O’Jays

Damn! Old-school artists really knew how to write love songs. This is one of the most beautiful ways to assure her that there’s no one else. She’s the one.

6. 'So Amazing' – Luther Vandross

An absolute masterpiece. His smooth voice delivers a beautiful message about how love can transform someone once they find the right person.

7. 'If I' – Jesse Powell

If I had to pick one song to fight for a second chance in love, this would be it. What a song. The lyrics perfectly illustrate the highs and lows of a relationship.

8. 'I Remember' – Keyshia Cole

This song is heartbreak in its purest form. Cole really poured her soul into this one, making it one of the most relatable love songs ever. Everyone has been through this kind of pain at least once.

9. 'On Bended Knee' – Boyz II Men

The title says it all. You messed up, and now you’re begging for forgiveness. My favourite part of this song? The last verse. The raw emotion and remorse make this an all-time classic.

10. 'As We Lay' – Kelly Price

A very controversial song. Do I condone the situation in the lyrics? No, but life happens, and bad decisions are made. The song captures the complexity of love, guilt, and regret. If anything, it’s a reminder: go home, bro.

And there you have it. Sky’s top 10 love songs. Some celebrate love, some mourn it, but they all prove one thing: love, in all its forms, makes for some of the greatest music ever created.

