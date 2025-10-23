Skabenga the Cat’s statue unveiled at the Oyster Box Hotel
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Skabenga forever: Umhlanga’s most famous cat immortalised in bronze
Skabenga forever: Umhlanga’s most famous cat immortalised in bronze
Umhlanga’s most famous furry icon, Skabenga the cat, has officially taken his rightful place in history with the unveiling of a stunning bronze statue at The Oyster Box Hotel.
If you’ve ever visited the luxury hotel, chances are Skabenga was part of your welcome party.
The charismatic tabby cat wasn’t just a pet… he was practically management, roaming the halls like he owned the place (because, honestly, he kind of did).
ALSO READ: SA’s most loved cat Skabenga dies
Skabenga first wandered into the hotel as a stray nearly two decades ago and never left; proving that sometimes, squatters do win.
He passed away in March at the grand old age of 19, leaving a paw-shaped gap in the hearts of guests and staff alike.
To honour his legacy, renowned KwaZulu-Natal sculptor Sarah Richards was commissioned to create a life-size bronze statue.
Richards spent hours studying photographs to capture his famously superior-yet-lovable expression.
The statue was unveiled at a special high tea, where guests were encouraged to bring pet food donations for local animal charities.
This was a beautiful reflection of the spirit Skabenga inspired.
His old collars are encased in resin at the base of the sculpture, and a QR code allows visitors to donate directly to the Durban & Coast SPCA.
Philisiwe Gumede, general manager of The Oyster Box, said the statue will allow guests to continue connecting with Skabenga for years to come:
“Today, we proudly unveil Skabenga’s statue as a lasting symbol of the special place he holds in so many hearts.”
Justin Botha, director of guest experience, echoed the sentiment:
“He was loved by many guests and staff alike.”
ALSO READ: The great lion escape of North West
Skabenga may have strutted off to the great hotel lobby in the sky, but now, his legacy sits proudly at The Oyster Box.
It’s a permanent reminder of the cat who truly lived the five-star life.
