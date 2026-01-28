Sisterhood: The secret inside Danville Park Girls’ High School

This isn’t just a school, it’s a sisterhood, a standard, and a legacy. This is Danville Park Girls’ High.

There’s a special kind of energy in an all-girls school. The kind that lifts every girl up, celebrates each victory, and pushes every learner to be her best self. That’s the vibe you feel walking into Danville Park Girls’ High School in Durban North: a space where sisterhood, ambition and excellence are the norm.

Academic excellence runs deep Danville has a legacy that most schools can only dream of. For over 30 consecutive years, the school has maintained a 100% matric pass rate in the National Senior Certificate exams. That’s a record that shows consistency, dedication and a culture of achievement. That level of consistency tells you something: Danville girls are prepared for life beyond school. In 2015, Danville was even recognised as the top public school in South Africa based on academic performance, which is a huge accomplishment for a school that started with just 71 Grade 8 learners in 1967.

Danville Park’s strong foundation Since opening over half a century ago, Danville has grown from a small school with 10 teachers to a thriving centre of learning with over 800 learners. The school badge’s milkwood tree symbol represents strength, resilience, and deep roots in discipline and tradition. That sense of history adds to the family atmosphere that many learners and old girls talk about: it’s not just a school, but a community where every girl counts and every achievement is celebrated.

Danville’s Diamonds Part of the power of a girls’ environment is that it gives learners space to shine, whether in academics, sports, arts or leadership. Danville’s Diamond Award for Excellence honours past learners and educators who have gone on to do outstanding things, including: Nandi Madida, the Multitalented TV host, singer, actress, businesswoman, and a woman who owns her voice, image and intelligence. She’s a global brand ambassador, the face of LUX and someone young girls can actually see themselves in

Joanna Smith, who placed third in South Africa; another incredible national result. Amanda Kunene, a Class of 2012 alumna who starred as Nala in the touring production of Disney’s The Lion King - a massive achievement in the performing arts. Precious Mthembu, a former South African netball international who represented the Proteas at multiple World Cups and Commonwealth Games, and has gone on to coach and develop the next generation. These women aren’t just names, they’re living proof that what you build in school can shape real, remarkable futures.

Walking through Danville Park Girls’ High School, it’s clear that this is more than just a place to study. It’s a place where girls are shaped, where confidence is built, and where sisterhood supports ambition. Every classroom, every stage, every sports field is part of a bigger story: that young women can succeed, lead and change the world, starting right here.