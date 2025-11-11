The science of singlehood: Why being single might be your superpower

Are you single in 2025? Well, here's why that might be a good thing

Forget the pity looks and the “when are you settling down?” interrogation at family gatherings. Science says being single might actually be one of the best decisions you didn’t have to make. This Singles Day (11 November), we’re putting down the dating apps and picking up the data, because the research is in, and it turns out being single isn’t a phase. It’s a lifestyle… and a pretty empowering one at that.

1. You've got more time for YOU According to a study published in PsyPost, single people consistently report having more time for themselves, higher autonomy, and better focus on personal goals compared to their coupled-up peers. In South Africa, where side hustles, studies, and creative projects keep us busier than a taxi rank at 5 p.m.; that extra time isn’t just nice, it’s gold. You don’t need to negotiate your schedule around anyone else’s routine or “babe, can we talk?” moments. You’re the CEO of your calendar.

2. Single people have stronger social circles Contrary to the lonely-hearts stereotype, research from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that single people often maintain broader, more active social networks than those in relationships. They tend to invest more time in friendships, family, and community, which are all key factors in long-term happiness. If you’re in Mzansi, that means more braais, more WhatsApp groups, more beach days, and less waiting around for someone to “check with their partner first.”

3. Happiness grows with age A 2022 study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that life satisfaction among single adults increases with age and that the desire for a romantic partner tends to decline over time. Translation? You get more comfortable in your own skin, more confident in your independence, and less interested in chasing what everyone else thinks you should want. So, if you’re in your twenties or thirties and feeling the societal pressure to couple up; relax. Your happiest, most self-assured years are still unfolding.

4. Singlehood = Intentional living A fascinating study published in the Journal of Black Psychology explored what researchers called “strategic singlehood.” It found that for many women (particularly Black women) singlehood isn’t accidental, it’s intentional. Being single can mean greater control over your time, finances, and relationships, which translates beautifully to South African realities, where women are increasingly leading households, careers, and businesses. Singlehood, in that context, isn’t a waiting room. It’s a launchpad.

5. Not all single experiences are equal though... Science also notes that not all single experiences are equal. According to Psychology Today, those who are “voluntarily single” tend to thrive emotionally, while people who feel “involuntarily single” are more likely to experience loneliness. A study published in Springer’s Journal of Aging Studies found that living alone without strong community ties can increase the risk of depression, particularly for older South Africans. So, while being single has its perks, it's best to choose singlehood with purpose, but stay connected. Your people, your passions, your sense of belonging are the true love stories.

So, this Singles Day… Celebrate your autonomy. Spoil yourself. Invest in your peace, your purpose, and your future. It seems that science agrees. Being single isn’t second best. It’s statistically smarter, emotionally stronger, and honestly… kind of iconic. However, don't stop putting yourself out there!