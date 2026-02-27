Your sibling could be legally required to help you financially

Are you struggling financially? Well, the law says your sibling might have to help.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) just shared something that might change every sibling relationship in the country. If you’re financially struggling and genuinely unable to support yourself, the law in South Africa may allow you to claim maintenance from a sibling. Yes, as in your actual brother or sister. Let’s break it down in plain English.

Maintenance isn’t just for parents and kids The NPA recently clarified during a maintenance awareness webinar hosted by its Northern Cape division that South Africa’s maintenance system goes beyond just parents and children. Maintenance refers to financial support for basic needs such as: Food

Accommodation

Clothing

Medical expenses

Education Here’s the big twist we all probably didn’t know… Under certain conditions, a sibling can legally be required to provide that support.

How is that even possible? According to the NPA, the duty to support a family member is based on blood relationship, adoption or marriage. That means close family members (including siblings) may carry a legal responsibility to help if specific requirements are met. According to a report by The Witness, the NPA explained that the duty to support isn’t limited to children. Any family member, regardless of age, can request support from another family member. Although, there are strict conditions.

What are the conditions? You can’t just claim maintenance because your sibling earns more than you. The court will look at three key things:

1. Are you genuinely unable to support yourself? You must prove financial need. 2. Can your sibling actually afford it? They must have the financial means to assist. 3. Is the amount reasonable? The court assesses affordability and fairness. So no, this isn’t a “you drive a nicer car than me” situation.

Why is the NPA speaking about this now? NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Molaudi said maintenance enforcement forms part of broader efforts to protect vulnerable people, particularly in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV). President Cyril Ramaphosa previously declared GBV a national disaster, and access to financial support is seen as a critical safeguard for vulnerable individuals. The NPA also made two important clarifications: Maintenance courts are not just for women claiming from men. Both parents are legally required to support their children. Maintenance does not automatically stop at 18. It continues until a child is self-supporting. Courts do not conduct or alter DNA test results when it comes to paternity disputes.



Before you panic, dearest sibling; this doesn’t mean courts are about to force every successful sibling to bankroll the family. These cases would depend on strict legal tests around need and affordability. However, it does mean that maintenance law in South Africa is broader than many people think. And maybe… just maybe… be a little nicer in the family WhatsApp group tonight. You never know.