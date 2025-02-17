The sibling hierarchy: Every sibling type explained

From the bossy firstborn to the forgotten middle, the spoilt youngest or the only child – this is the sibling hierarchy and the hilarious truth of where you stand.

From the bossy firstborn to the forgotten middle, the spoilt youngest or the only child – this is the sibling hierarchy and the hilarious truth of where you stand.

Being a sibling is a lifelong adventure. It’s part survival, part comedy, and part emotional hostage situation. Whether you’re the oldest, stuck in the middle, or the youngest, your position in the family hierarchy comes with its own set of perks and challenges. So let’s break it down: What does it really mean to be the oldest, the middle, or the youngest? More importantly, why is the sibling dynamic such a bizarre mix of love, rivalry, and occasional blackmail?

The firstborn – the science experiment

The firstborn. The chosen one. The one who suffers through the strictest rules, the highest expectations, and the experimental phase of parenting. By the time the younger siblings come along, the parents are practically handing out participation trophies for existing, but not you. You had to earn every privilege. What it's like to be the oldest: From the moment you arrive, you’re given the heavy burden of responsibility. Your parents are obsessed with doing everything “right”, which means you’re the test subject for their grand parenting theories. Screen time? Nope. Junk food? Not in their house. Going to a friend’s house? Only after a full FBI-style background check on their family. As you get older, you naturally become the third parent. Your responsibilities include babysitting (without pay), making sure your siblings don’t die, and being the example of “maturity” even when you just want to be reckless. The pros of being the oldest: You get to do everything first – first phone, first sleepover, first to drive.

Your younger siblings look up to you (even if they refuse to admit it).

You get the automatic “wise and responsible” status. The cons of being the oldest: The strictest rules – your parents loosen up for the younger ones.

You’re expected to set the perfect example all the time.

You basically helped raise your siblings, but do you get credit? Nope. Your weird sibling dynamics: You act like you don’t care, but you’d fight anyone who messes with them.

You yell at them for touching your stuff but still feel a weird sense of pride when they copy you.

You get blamed when things go wrong, even when you weren’t there. Being the firstborn means setting the bar high and constantly getting blamed for things you didn’t do, but hey, at least you paved the way for the rest. Then comes the middle child, caught between the spotlight and the shadows

The middle child – the forgotten one

The middle child. You’re too young to be the boss but too old to be babied. You exist in this strange limbo where your parents have already exhausted their enthusiasm for the firstborn and are too busy spoiling the youngest. This means you are the designated peacekeeper, trying to balance between proving your worth and screaming into the void for attention. What it's like to be the middle child: Your entire childhood is an identity crisis. You’re the family’s wild card – sometimes the rebel, sometimes the peacemaker, and always trying to remind everyone that you exist. When big family events happen, you’re either overlooked entirely or only noticed when you cause drama. You’re also the most adaptable. You’ve learnt how to argue your way out of trouble, how to manipulate situations to your advantage, and how to sneak things past your parents because they’re too focused on the other siblings. The pros of being the middle child: You develop elite negotiation skills – you know how to talk your way out of anything.

You get a little more freedom since your parents are distracted.

You have the best perspective because you’ve seen both ends of the sibling spectrum. The cons of being the middle child: Middle child invisibility is real – sometimes your parents straight-up forget your age.

You get blamed for things you didn’t even do, just because you exist in the middle.

No matter what, you never fully get the attention you crave. Your weird sibling dynamics: You annoy the oldest on purpose but secretly want their approval.

You fight with the youngest daily, but the second someone else insults them? They’re yours to defend.

You somehow become the mediator in family fights, even though no one listens to you. As the middle child, you’re the unsung hero who plays peacekeeper while trying to carve out your own identity. That's until the youngest comes along, stealing all the attention and acting like the world revolves around them

The last born – the untouchable master

Then, there’s the baby of the family. The one who never heard the word “no” because, by the time you arrived, your parents had already given up trying to be strict. While the oldest had a bedtime at 7 pm, you were up watching TV at midnight with a snack platter fit for royalty. What it's like to be the youngest: You get away with everything. If you cry, the whole house stops. If you mess up, it’s cute. If your older siblings mess up? Well, that’s their problem. You are the master manipulator and an expert in avoiding consequences. Although it’s not all sunshine. Sure, you’re spoilt, but no one takes you seriously. Your opinions are dismissed, your siblings think you’re clueless, and everyone assumes you can’t do anything on your own. So, while you get the benefits, you’re always fighting to be seen as an equal. The pros of being the youngest: You get away with more things than your siblings ever could.

Your parents are more relaxed with you.

Everyone looks out for you. The cons of being the youngest: Your older siblings never let you forget you’re the baby.

No one ever takes you seriously, even when you’re right.

You get treated like you’re five, even when you’re 25. Your weird sibling dynamics: You idolise your oldest sibling but pretend you don’t.

You enjoy annoying the middle child because it’s just too easy.

You use your “baby of the family” card as often as possible. Being the baby of the family means you get all the perks, but also the never-ending fight to be taken seriously. It's a win-lose kind of situation.

ALSO READ: The four shades of love

Not everyone is blessed with having siblings though. Sometimes, your parents had you and realised they didn’t want another – either because you were the perfect child or you made them hate parenting. Enter, the only child.

The only child – the lone wolf

The only child – the one who doesn’t have to share, doesn’t have to fight for attention and never has to deal with a sibling stealing their clothes or blaming them for things they didn’t do. While sibling life is a constant battle for survival, being an only child is its own unique experience that comes with undeniable perks and a few unexpected struggles. What it's like to be an only child: Being an only child means you’ve spent most of your life in the spotlight. You didn’t have to compete with siblings for your parents’ attention, which means you were either completely spoilt or held to impossibly high standards (or a bit of both). On the flip side though, it also meant no built-in playmates, no sibling rivalries, and no one to blame when you broke something. You had to entertain yourself, which likely made you either incredibly independent or incredibly good at convincing your parents to play with you. The pros of being an only child: No fighting over the last slice of pizza, no one stealing your clothes, no one ruining your stuff.

Your parents are fully focused on you, which means extra love, gifts, and support.

With no siblings to rely on, you get used to doing things on your own. The cons of being an only child: When your parents say no, there’s no one to help you negotiate a better deal.

Since you’re the only child, your parents’ expectations fall entirely on your shoulders.

There’s no one to share childhood memories with, fight with, or bond with over your parents’ weird quirks.

At the end of the day, whether you grew up in a house full of siblings or as an only child, your upbringing shaped you in ways you probably don’t even realise. Your siblings might drive you crazy, steal your stuff, and blame you for things you didn’t do, but they’re also your lifelong partners in crime. Meanwhile, only children might have missed out on the chaos, but they mastered independence, creativity, and the fine art of getting all the attention. No matter where you fall in the family hierarchy, growing up is an adventure. So, whether you’re the bossy oldest, the forgotten middle, the spoilt youngest, or the independent only child, family dynamics are weird, messy, and hilarious – but that’s what makes them unforgettable.

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO