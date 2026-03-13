Showmax’s replacement is on the way: What South African streamers need to know

After billions of rands in losses, Showmax is officially out and a new streaming app in coming to South Africa!

Well, this is a plot twist nobody saw coming while binge-watching their favourite series. South Africa’s streaming landscape is about to change after MultiChoice confirmed it will shut down Showmax and replace it with the Canal+ App, a streaming platform from French media giant Canal+. Before you panic about losing your watchlist, here’s what’s actually happening.

Why did Showmax shut down? The simple answer? Money. MyBroadband reported that Showmax has been bleeding cash for years, with losses piling up to a staggering R8.7 billion over the past three years. Here’s how those losses stacked up: R1.2 billion in 2023 R2.6 billion in 2024 R4.9 billion in 2025 Instead of slowing down, the losses accelerated which ultimately made the platform unsustainable. Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada reportedly said the company saw no clear path to recovery, despite various efforts to fix the platform.



What happens next? Instead of trying to rescue Showmax, MultiChoice is moving forward with a replacement. The Canal+ App will roll out in South Africa and other MultiChoice markets, becoming the new streaming platform going forward. The app has already launched successfully in several French-speaking African countries, where Canal+ has been expanding its streaming presence.

Will you lose your favourite shows? Not necessarily. David Mignot, CEO of Canal+ Africa, says the goal is to make sure most of the content currently on Showmax will still be accessible. In other words, viewers should still be able to watch plenty of the same movies and series through MultiChoice’s existing streaming ecosystem.

Will subscribers be affected? For now, MultiChoice says there should be no disruptions for existing subscribers during the transition. The shift will happen gradually as the Canal+ app rolls out and Showmax phases out.