Should you ask your baby for consent before a nappy change?

Experts say parents should ask babies for “consent” before nappy changes. Here’s the bizarre new advice making headlines.

Experts say parents should ask babies for “consent” before nappy changes. Here’s the bizarre new advice making headlines.

Well, here’s something you don’t see every day in the world of parenting advice. According to a rather head-scratching report from the Daily Mail, some early-childhood experts now believe that parents should ask their babies for consent before changing their nappies. Yes… babies. As in: humans who can’t talk, don’t pay rent, and occasionally scream at ceiling fans. The scientists behind this idea insist it’s all about teaching body autonomy early.

ALSO READ: Students spent a year learning about the wrong topic

So, who’s saying this? Dr Nicole Downs and Dr Katherine Bussey, both lecturers in Early Childhood at Deakin University in Australia, argue that parents shouldn’t wait until high school life-orientation classes to teach kids about appropriate touching. According to their article in The Conversation (as reported by the Daily Mail), consent should be woven into everyday life including the dreaded “code brown” moments. Their belief is simple: If children learn from infancy that their bodies are their own, they’ll grow up more confident about boundaries.

How does one get consent from a baby? Here’s where things get delightfully bizarre. The experts say: 1. Announce the nappy change: Get down to their level and say, “You need a nappy change.” Then pause, apparently so the baby can process what’s happening. 2. Offer options: Ask if they want to walk, crawl, or be carried to the changing table. (Every parent reading this just laughed in “my baby barely knows what day it is.”) 3. Read their facial expressions: Since they can’t talk, parents should rely on body language. 4. Don’t distract them: Forget rattles, toys, and singing 'Baby Shark'. The experts say children should notice when someone is touching their private parts (even during cleaning) because it helps develop awareness. 5. Use real anatomical terms: Words like penis, vulva and anus should replace the usual baby-friendly nicknames because, according to the researchers, this empowers children to communicate clearly about their bodies and experiences. 6. Involve them in the process: Ask them things like, “Can you lift your bottom so I can take the nappy out?” All of this is meant to “plant the seed” that little ones have a right to bodily autonomy. This is a principle the researchers believe can help protect them in the long run. This isn’t something new, though. Back in 2018, Body Safety Australia’s Deanne Carson famously suggested babies should give consent for nappy changes and was widely roasted online for it. Now, the debate is back… and just as confusing as ever.

What if there’s… an emergency? Naturally, the experts clarify that you don’t need to negotiate during a “poosplosion”. In urgent situations (or when you’re already running late), consent-based nappy theory can take a back seat. They also emphasise that parents shouldn’t feel guilty if every nappy change isn’t a deep, meaningful TED Talk moment. Parenting is already hard enough. So, whether you think this idea is groundbreaking, absurd, or somewhere in between, it’s evident that conversations about consent are evolving fast. So if you see a mother kneeling beside a baby asking “Would you prefer to walk or crawl to the change table?”… now you know why.