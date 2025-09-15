Should husbands be allowed to take their wives’ surnames? KZN reacts
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
KZN is divided as the ConCourt rules that husbands can take wives' surnames
KZN is divided as the ConCourt rules that husbands can take wives’ surnames
South Africa’s Constitutional Court has shaken things up with a ruling that could change how we see marriage and surnames forever.
The court declared parts of the Births and Deaths Registration Act unconstitutional, saying they unfairly prevented men from taking their wives’ surnames.
This ruling follows a case brought forward by two husbands who challenged the law earlier this year, arguing that it discriminated against men.
The Constitutional Court agreed, finding that the old section of the Act “unfairly discriminates on the basis of gender, by failing to afford men the right to assume the surname of women after marriage.”
September 11, 2025
It’s being hailed as a groundbreaking step for gender equality. However it’s sparked a national debate.
After Carol Ofori discussed this new ruling, East Coast Breakfast opened the floor to KZN with two simple questions:
Men, would you take your wife’s surname? Women, would you let your husband take yours?
The response was explosive. Our Facebook comments lit up, and it’s clear the province is completely divided.
Here’s a taste of what people had to say:
Belline Chetty: “Everyone should have a choice to keep their surname or change it. My personal preference due to tradition is that women should take their husband’s surname, mainly because lots of girls dream and await the day of becoming a Mrs.”
Groneila Joseph-Ullbricht: “Yes, why must we women always be under the grip and hand of a man?”
Hetta Nieman: “Nope and nope. Men carry the names of their families.”
Mlondi Ndlovu: “Shaka must be turning in his grave 💆♂️😳 we Zulus don’t do that. She will take my surname.”
Others saw a different perspective.
Haydi ZA: “What’s scary is there are illegal immigrants who will use this opportunity to their advantage. They will marry South African ladies and have South African surnames.”
Listen to the full discussion with East Coast Breakfast here:
Some see it as equality finally being written into law.
Others see it as an attack on tradition and culture.
One thing is clear though, this ruling has hit a nerve.
