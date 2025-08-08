 Shelter named puppies after Gen Alpha slang (and it’s adorable - no cap)
Shelter named puppies after Gen Alpha slang (and it’s adorable - no cap)

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

Meet the Gen Alpha puppies taking over TikTok and your heart

Skibidi pup animal shelter
FundsFurFriends / Instagram

If you thought Gen Z was wild with the slang, wait until you meet the real stars of Gen Alpha… and they’ve got four paws.

A Canadian animal rescue called Funds for Furry Friends just pulled off the most chaotic (and adorable) marketing stunt ever.

They named six adoptable puppies after popular Gen Alpha slang terms.

Their logic was if you can’t beat the TikTok crowd, join ‘em.

Now if that doesn’t get these pups adopted faster than you can say “skibidi toilet,” nothing will.

So please give a warm woof-come to: SkibidiRizzSigmaGyatCap & Ohio

These pint-sized pups are already viral-worthy (even if half the internet is still Googling what “rizz” actually means).

One of the pups, Ohio, has already been adopted. The rest are still wagging their tails in hopeful anticipation of their forever homes.

Now what do these names even mean? (A guide for anyone over 25)

Let’s break it down using Urban Dictionary - level explanations with just enough class to keep it PG:

Sigma

Sigma puppy
Meet Sigma / FundsFurFriends / Instagram

A “sigma male” is the mysterious lone wolf of the internet. He doesn’t follow the rules, doesn’t care for the spotlight and just does his own thing. Basically, its Batman in a dog costume.

Cap

Cap puppy
Meet Cap / FundsFurFriends / Instagram

“Cap” means lie. If someone says “no cap,” they’re telling the truth. So if Cap eats your shoe and then looks at you like it wasn’t him… it’s definitely cap.

Gyat

Gyat puppy
Meet Gyat / FundsFurFriends / Instagram

This one’s internet code for someone with, let’s just say, a noticeable backside. So if Gyat has a little extra wag in the tail, now you know why.

Rizz

Rizz puppy
Meet Rizz / FundsFurFriends / Instagram

Short for “charisma” or “game.” If Rizz gives you those puppy-dog eyes and you melt instantly, that’s peak rizz right there.

Ohio

Ohio puppy
Meet Ohio / FundsFurFriends / Instagram

The internet loves to joke that weird stuff always happens in Ohio. So of course, Ohio the puppy is already the unpredictable, slightly feral, breakout star.

Skibidi

Skibidi puppy
Meet Skibidi / FundsFurFriends / Instagram

Inspired by the unhinged viral TikTok trend “Skibidi Toilet,” which features animated heads popping out of toilets singing gibberish. If Skibidi the pup is zooming around the house barking nonsense, it’s on brand.

