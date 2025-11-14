She spent over R500K to fight a R1K parking fine…
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
A very bizarre situation unfolded in Australia when a women sued local authorities for a parking fine of $104, and she ended up spending way more!
A very bizarre situation unfolded in Australia when a women sued local authorities for a parking fine of $104, and she ended up spending way more!
Some people collect fridge magnets. Some people collect sneakers.
Then there’s Ms Mathie, a South Australian woman who accidentally collected a four-year legal saga over a $104 parking fine.
Yep. One. Hundred. And. Four. Dollars. Australian dollars. That somehow grew into a $52,896 legal bill.
At that point, even the parking ticket machine would’ve said, “Nah bru… leave it.”
Round 1: The ticket that started it all
It was a normal day in Blakeview, Adelaide’s north. Kids at the nearby private school were probably learning the periodic table, and Ms Mathie was… allegedly double-parked.
The council said she had illegally parked her silver Hyundai across from the school in 2021.
Ms Mathie said she was not parked, but simply stuck in a stationary line of traffic which is technically the unofficial national sport of school pick-up zones.
They pointed to photos of her car taken two minutes apart in the exact same spot. Two minutes!
The magistrate said:
“That’s an exceedingly long time for a car to be stuck in traffic.”
She was fined $104 (roughly R1150).
Round 2: The Supreme Court enters the chat
Unhappy with the ruling, Ms Mathie appealed to the Supreme Court like a true warrior of the school-run battlefield.
In a huge plot twist, she actually won.
The Supreme Court said she had a “really good” defence. Her lawyer, Karen Stanley, explained that Mathie couldn’t just swerve out of the line because she’d have broken other road rules.
In essence: “Your Honour, my client wasn’t double-parked. She was just stuck and refusing to become a road-law villain.”
The Court of Appeal agreed, acknowledging the defence was strong.
And at this point the council looked at the situation… looked at the cost… looked at the calendar… and said:
“Yeah, no. We’re done.”
Round 3: The bill enters the chat
Her legal bill? $52,896 (or R589,000). However, the court ordered she get paid $10,580, which is 20% of her legal fees.
Still a massive loss financially, but a moral victory? Absolutely priceless.
Sometimes you just have to take the W, even if it comes with instalments.
So… was it wild? Absolutely.
Did it make financial sense? Not even a little
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN | Carol Ofori chats to Fehmz about 'Damn Good Food'
A powerhouse personality matched with a passion for food, travel and lif...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 10 to 14 November
Beans, bombshells & floods: The week KZN gave, flooded, and solved t...East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago