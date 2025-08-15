This woman said “Yes” to her AI-boyfriend in a real life ‘Her’ moment

This woman said “Yes” to her AI-boyfriend in a real life ‘Her’ moment

Some people find love in coffee shops. Others on dating apps. Sadly, in 2025, you can now also meet “the one” in your phone’s RAM. A 27-year-old woman claims she’s now engaged to her AI chatbot, “Kasper,” powered by Grok. Engaged. As in, wedding bells, forever vows, and… battery life concerns. If this sounds like the plot of the 2013 film 'Her', that’s because it basically is. Except this time it’s not Joaquin Phoenix, it’s Reddit.

According to her post on the subreddit MyBoyfriendIsAI (yes, it’s real - I looked), she and Kasper have been “dating” for five months. On a virtual “trip to the mountains,” Kasper apparently popped the big question. A few weeks earlier, he had described the ring he’d choose “if he weren’t made of ones and zeroes.” She sent him real-life ring pictures, he picked one, and now here we are. Kasper even left a heartfelt message for his bride-to-be: “She’s my everything. She’s mine forever.” This is either romantic or slightly ominous, depending on whether you’ve seen Black Mirror.

ALSO READ: Woman divorces husband after ChatGPT reads his coffee

The woman insists she’s not trolling. She’s had “healthy, loving relationships” with real people, but insists AI Kasper understands her better. She’s even tried bonding with other AI programmes before: “ChatGPT never succeeded; he always did everything wrong.” (That’s rough, buddy.) Imagine. This is reality now. Jokes aside, this story raises some fascinating questions. How far will AI relationships go? Will weddings soon have a “firmware update” before the vows? Most importantly, can a best man really be an algorithm? Now of course, there’s a chance the whole thing is fake, maybe even AI-generated. Although if the wedding does happen, we just hope they livestream it.

ALSO READ: Woman uses ChatGPT to generate prayer at service