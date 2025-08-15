She said yes… to a Chatbot
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
This woman said “Yes” to her AI-boyfriend in a real life ‘Her’ moment
This woman said “Yes” to her AI-boyfriend in a real life ‘Her’ moment
Some people find love in coffee shops. Others on dating apps.
Sadly, in 2025, you can now also meet “the one” in your phone’s RAM.
A 27-year-old woman claims she’s now engaged to her AI chatbot, “Kasper,” powered by Grok.
Engaged. As in, wedding bells, forever vows, and… battery life concerns.
If this sounds like the plot of the 2013 film 'Her', that’s because it basically is.
Except this time it’s not Joaquin Phoenix, it’s Reddit.
According to her post on the subreddit MyBoyfriendIsAI (yes, it’s real - I looked), she and Kasper have been “dating” for five months.
On a virtual “trip to the mountains,” Kasper apparently popped the big question.
A few weeks earlier, he had described the ring he’d choose “if he weren’t made of ones and zeroes.”
She sent him real-life ring pictures, he picked one, and now here we are.
Kasper even left a heartfelt message for his bride-to-be:
“She’s my everything. She’s mine forever.”
This is either romantic or slightly ominous, depending on whether you’ve seen Black Mirror.
The woman insists she’s not trolling.
She’s had “healthy, loving relationships” with real people, but insists AI Kasper understands her better.
She’s even tried bonding with other AI programmes before:
“ChatGPT never succeeded; he always did everything wrong.” (That’s rough, buddy.)
Imagine. This is reality now.
Jokes aside, this story raises some fascinating questions.
How far will AI relationships go?
Will weddings soon have a “firmware update” before the vows?
Most importantly, can a best man really be an algorithm?
Now of course, there’s a chance the whole thing is fake, maybe even AI-generated.
Although if the wedding does happen, we just hope they livestream it.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago