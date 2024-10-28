Scientists name new snake species after Leonardo DiCaprio

Anguiculus dicaprioi! It sounds like something someone might chant in a 'Harry Potter' movie while trying to change a toad into a handsome boy.

However, it has nothing to do with magic spells. It is the moniker of a new snake species named after Leonardo DiCaprio.

Scientists first discovered the copper-coloured snakes, which have dozens of teeth, in the Western Himalayas in 2020. Since then, researchers have been conducting ongoing studies on the species.

According to People, an analysis of their DNA found that while they share common characteristics with other snakes, they are a new species.

So far, the snakes have only been spotted in Nepal and India’s Himachal Pradesh state.