Science just revealed the truth about your farts

The truth is out! This is how many times a day we actually fart... and it stinks.

The truth is out! This is how many times a day we actually fart... and it stinks.

Science has officially spoken and we have some bad news for your dignity, but great news for science. For years, experts believed the average human lets one rip about 14 times a day. That's a cute, conservative and respectable number, right? Well… plot twist. Researchers at the University of Maryland have discovered that we’re actually clocking in at an average of 32 farts a day. That’s basically one every 45 minutes if you’re awake. You’re welcome for that mental image.

How did they figure this out? Well, they didn’t just come to this number by asking politely. Instead, scientists developed something called Smart Underwear, a tiny wearable device that snaps onto your underwear and tracks gas production using electrochemical sensors. It measures hydrogen in your flatus (science word for fart) 24/7… except when you’re on the toilet. Even science has boundaries. Turns out, previous estimates were wildly off because: People underreported (shocking) Older tests were invasive and inaccurate No one really agrees on what counts as a “real” fart Basically, humans lied and science upgraded.

What were the findings? The study found massive variation. Some people passed gas as little as four times a day, while others passed gas a majestic 59 times (there’s always that one overachiever). Back in 2000, gastroenterologist Michael Levitt (famously nicknamed the “King of Farts”) admitted it was nearly impossible to objectively measure excessive gas with the tools available at the time. Fast forward to today: technology said, “Hold my beans.”

Why does this matter? Now, before you giggle yourself into embarrassment, here’s the profound bit. Tracking hydrogen levels in gas helps researchers understand how your gut microbiome ferments food. That data could potentially help define what “normal” really looks like the same way we have ranges for cholesterol or blood pressure. According to Brantley Hall, without a proper baseline, it’s impossible to know when someone’s gas production is actually excessive. In other words: we’ve been judging farts with zero scientific context. So now, researchers have launched the Human Flatus Atlas, aiming to map gas patterns across hundreds of participants based on diet and microbiome composition. They’re looking for high-fibre eaters who barely toot, frequent farters and everyone in between If you’ve ever wanted to contribute to science… this might be your moment. Just maybe not your proudest one.