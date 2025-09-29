Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu stole the show and led the Boks to victory!

Super Sacha’s Avengers-level performance led the Springboks to a 67 - 30 annihilation of the Los Pumas in Durban!

The Springboks turned Hollywoodbets Kings Park into their playground this past weekend, absolutely demolishing Los Pumas with a 67–30 victory in front of a roaring Durban crowd. Now while the team’s performance was pure world-class rugby, the spotlight was stolen by one man: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scores against the Los Pumas / Springboks / X

The brilliant flyhalf delivered a performance that can only be described as superhuman. Bok Coach Rassie Erasmus praised Feinberg-Mngomezulu, stating the obvious; “ Nobody can disagree that he was brilliant on the day”. Siya Kolisi was also in awe of his performance, praising him for his focus and precision, “Sacha was amazing, not just in the way he scored tries but in the way he controlled the game”.

Siya Kolisi & Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu / Springboks

He single-handedly racked up a jaw-dropping 37 points, the highest in the match. His stat sheet was the stuff of legends: 3 tries (15 points), 8 conversions (16 points) & 2 penalties (6 points).

Boks v Pumas Stats Sheet / All Things Rugby / X

At halftime, the Boks held onto a slim 25 - 23 lead, with the Pumas still very much in the fight. Although whatever Sacha had in the dressing room at halftime (energy gel? magic potion? pure Springbok DNA?), it worked.

The second half was pure destruction as the Boks ran riot, proving yet again why they’re the best rugby team in the world.

Next up, the rivalry continues as the Springboks clash again with the Los Pumas on October 4th - live at the Allianz Stadium in London. The question is: can the Boks pull off another masterclass, and will Sacha repeat his superhero act? Until then, let’s take a moment to praise Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu for the truly remarkable athlete he proved himself to be! Khuphuka Feinberg-Mngomezulu! Dlakadla! Nkabanhle! Nkabayenkosi!