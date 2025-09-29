 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu stole the show and led the Boks to victory!
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu stole the show and led the Boks to victory!

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

Super Sacha’s Avengers-level performance led the Springboks to a 67 - 30 annihilation of the Los Pumas in Durban!

Super Sacha for the win!
The SFM Sequence / Springboks

The Springboks turned Hollywoodbets Kings Park into their playground this past weekend, absolutely demolishing Los Pumas with a 67–30 victory in front of a roaring Durban crowd.

Now while the team’s performance was pure world-class rugby, the spotlight was stolen by one man: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Bok Pumas
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scores against the Los Pumas / Springboks / X

ALSO READ: Meet the #ECRHypeSquad: KZN’s newest vibe-makers have arrived!

The brilliant flyhalf delivered a performance that can only be described as superhuman. 

Bok Coach Rassie Erasmus praised Feinberg-Mngomezulu, stating the obvious; “ Nobody can disagree that he was brilliant on the day”. 

Siya Kolisi was also in awe of his performance, praising him for his focus and precision, “Sacha was amazing, not just in the way he scored tries but in the way he controlled the game”.

Kolisi & Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Siya Kolisi & Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu / Springboks

He single-handedly racked up a jaw-dropping 37 points, the highest in the match. 

His stat sheet was the stuff of legends: 3 tries (15 points), 8 conversions (16 points) & 2 penalties (6 points).

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Stats
Boks v Pumas Stats Sheet / All Things Rugby / X

At halftime, the Boks held onto a slim 25 - 23 lead, with the Pumas still very much in the fight. 

Although whatever Sacha had in the dressing room at halftime (energy gel? magic potion? pure Springbok DNA?), it worked. 

ALSO READ: Reddam House Umhlanga pioneers film studies with a blockbuster debut

The second half was pure destruction as the Boks ran riot, proving yet again why they’re the best rugby team in the world.

Next up, the rivalry continues as the Springboks clash again with the Los Pumas on October 4th - live at the Allianz Stadium in London. 

The question is: can the Boks pull off another masterclass, and will Sacha repeat his superhero act?

Until then, let’s take a moment to praise Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu for the truly remarkable athlete he proved himself to be! 

Khuphuka Feinberg-Mngomezulu! Dlakadla! Nkabanhle! Nkabayenkosi! 

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Rugby Springboks Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.