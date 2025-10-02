Rough seas over: KZN fishing fires up

The rough seas have settled, and spring fishing is picking up across KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN Coastal Action The North Coast is alive with action. Fleshy baits are producing sandies, honeycombs, grey sharks, and edibles. Central Coast anglers are enjoying strong basin action with blue rays and mixed species, while the South Coast delivers good garrick and kob on live bait. Offshore, calmer conditions mean better surface action for garrick, tuna, and kingfish, with geelbeck and daga salmon available in deeper water. Snoek are still hit and miss, but the reefs are offering consistent bottom fishing.

ANSA / Supplied - Cohan Hean with a Bronze Bream caught down the South Coast

Inland Adventures Recent rainfall has brought the Midlands rivers back to life. The Mooi River is giving up some impressive browns, while stillwaters are waking up with bass and trout. Albert Falls is showing improvement, and rivers like the Umkomaas, Umgeni, and Bushman's are producing solid yellowfish runs. Early season conditions at Sterkfontein look promising, with hatches and hoppers already active. With more stable weather ahead, it’s the perfect time to dust off your gear. Whether chasing trophies offshore or casting in the rivers, spring is setting the stage for some epic fishing. For all the hotspots and specific reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Lyle Taylor with a Kob caught offshore down south

ANSA / Supplied - Nicashin Moodley with a white mussel cracker caught in the south coast

