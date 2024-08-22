Rough seas and bumpy rides | Listen to the latest KZN Report here

This week's Angler News KZN fishing report highlights a mixed bag of results across the province. While offshore and freshwater fishing have been thriving, rock and surf fishing has been relatively quiet.

Offshore: Rough seas have made offshore fishing challenging, but those who've braved the conditions have managed to land some decent catches.

Rock and Surf: Garrick and Brusher have been the primary targets, but it's important to remember that both species are under threat. Please consider catch-and-release to ensure their populations remain healthy.

Freshwater: Freshwater anglers have enjoyed a successful week, with several impressive bass catches reported. Noah Stewart, this week's Cover Angler, landed a remarkable 6.1kg bass at Freshwaters at Kildare in Nottingham Road using a weighted 4-inch white fluke.

General Conditions:

Durban: Some edible fish have been caught in certain areas.

North and South Coasts: Strong winds and sandy conditions have made fishing difficult.

Weather Updates: The episode includes weather forecasts that can impact fishing conditions.

Transitioning to Freshwater: As the summer progresses, consider transitioning to freshwater fishing to take advantage of the current activity.

