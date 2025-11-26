The rise of Olly Zondi: South Africa’s newest powerhouse

Olly Zondi wins Best Newcomer at the National Film and TV Awards after his breakout Netflix role in GO! Meet the rising star taking SA cinema by storm!

The South African film industry just levelled up. When Thandolwethu “Olly” Zondi stepped on stage to accept the Best Newcomer Award at the National Film and TV Awards on Saturday, 22 November, it didn’t feel like the start of a career, it felt like the arrival of a phenomenon.

He’s barely been in the industry for a year, but he’s making noise in every direction - from TV, Film and Stage. For Olly, the moment was overwhelming in the best way. “It’s a feeling I can’t even describe!” he told East Coast Radio, still stunned by how fast his life has changed. “This is something I never thought would happen, let alone this early. It’s been three days since I won, and I still wake up every morning in disbelief. I’m absolutely over the moon.” His rise may feel sudden, but the momentum behind it has been decades in the making.

Who is Olly Zondi?

Olly grew up in KwaZulu-Natal, a Maritzburg College alum who excelled everywhere - on the sports field, on stage, and across every cultural activity he touched. He earned a scholarship to The Sharks Academy, became their first-ever degree graduate through ETA College, and spent those early years doing what can only be described as… everything. While juggling studies, Olly signed with GIO Models Durban, became a sports radio host on Durban Youth Radio’s Sports Unlocked, commentated for SuperSport Schools, MC’d and announced for the Sharks Rugby, and played football for Summerfield Dynamos.

All before turning 22. Yes, we’re also questioning our life choices. However, the universe had one more twist waiting for him - the day he was scouted for the lead role in a television series. It changed everything. Suddenly, all roads pointed toward a brand-new destiny: acting.

GO!: The project that transformed him

Landing the lead role in Netflix’s GO! marked Olly’s official entry into the industry. It was his first production (a big, bold one at that) and he was placed front and centre. “With GO! being my first ever project, the whole experience was overwhelming and incredibly challenging,” he admits. “Stepping into a brand-new career while leading a show of that magnitude is a massive task. But it’s also what shaped me into who I am now.” The series, praised for raising the bar for South African storytelling, follows a young sprinter confronting past trauma. Watch the trailer below:

It required emotional depth, physical endurance, and a level of vulnerability that could easily intimidate a newcomer… unless that newcomer was Olly. Physically, he was ready. “My fitness was at its peak because I was still active in my sports career,” he explains. The real work happened behind the scenes where he had to dig into the emotional world of a character carrying so much pain. “I was guided a lot by my director, Tristan Holmes, and coached by Patricia Boyer, who put me through rigorous preparation. Their support made all the difference.” The result was a performance so raw and magnetic that audiences instantly recognised a star in the making. If you haven't yet, stream GO! on Netflix now.

A beacon for young talent South Africans have already dubbed him one of the brightest rising stars in film and TV, a title he carries with purpose. “I want my career to be impactful and for young people to see themselves in me,” he shared with East Coast Radio. “I hope the roles I play feel relevant and relatable. And I want my journey to inspire others, to show that it’s possible to come from nothing and still make it to the biggest stage.” That ethos threads through everything he does - the humility, the discipline, the hunger to keep growing.

What's next for Olly Zondi? In short - A LOT! “I just want to grow as much as I can. I want to take on roles I’ve never played before and step into characters I’ve never explored.” Considering he’s already filmed multiple high-profile projects including GO!, Shaka iLembe, Outlaws, and more still under wraps, it's clear that we're still going to see Olly's face EVERYWHERE! This isn't just a breakout. This is the beginning of a success story only God could write!