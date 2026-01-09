Rewind to your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 5 Jan to 9 Jan

This week was packed with festive fails, world worries, trips down memory lane and R2 million catches! Relive the chaos here.

This week was packed with festive fails, world worries, trips down memory lane and R2 million catches! Relive the chaos here.

This week on East Coast Breakfast was a proper mixed bag. We laughed, we cringed, we reflected on the state of the world, and we asked some very uncomfortable questions mostly to cricketers. Here’s everything you might’ve missed.

Carmen's festive break... ruined Carmen Reddy’s festive break in KZN almost ticked all the boxes (sun, vibes, relaxation), until one thing completely ruined it. When she shared what went wrong, KZN immediately jumped in with “same” energy. Turns out, whatever spoiled her holiday has spoiled many others too. Misery loves company… especially during peak season. Listen to what ruined Carmen’s festive break here.

Invasion of Venezuela: A sobering conversation The mood shifted as Darren, Sky, and Carmen unpacked the tragic invasion that recently took place in Venezuela. The team reflected on what this means for the world today, questioning whether this is becoming the new normal in international relations and whether borders truly still offer safety. It was a thoughtful, necessary conversation that left many listeners asking some big, uncomfortable questions. Listen to the discussion here.

What we’re doing MORE of in 2026 Gen Z may have cancelled New Year’s resolutions and honestly, fair. Instead, East Coast Breakfast asked KZN a better question: What are you doing MORE of in 2026? From protecting peace to prioritising health and happiness, Darren, Sky, and Carmen shared what they’re committing to more of this year… and the listeners had some surprisingly wholesome answers too. Hear what KZN plans to do more of in 2026.

ALSO READ: South Africans are using this hack to take more time off work in 2026

Cricketers, but make it uncomfortable Ahead of the Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals clash at Kingsmead, Daryn Dupavillon and Eathan Bosch joined the team and quickly realised this was not a normal cricket interview. They faced rapid-fire questions they definitely didn’t prepare for and the very unglamorous side of professional cricket. Throw in some sharp SA20 insight, and it was chaos in the best way. Listen to the grilling here.

The Matric 40-day shirt drama Nothing brings people together like shared trauma and this week, it was the iconic Matric 40-Day shirt. Darren, Sky, and Carmen took a trip down memory lane, asking KZN what still lives on those signed shirts at the back of cupboards. The stories ranged from funny to unhinged, but Melissa’s story about what her ex wrote on her shirt truly stole the show. Hear the unforgettable confession here.

ALSO READ: EThekwini municipal worker caught sweeping litter into the drain

JP Duminy has tips to make the R2 million catch To round things off, Proteas legend and SuperSport analyst JP Duminy joined Darren, Carmen, and Faheedah to chat all things Betway SA20 and the future of South African cricket. He even dropped a sneaky tip on how to pull off that iconic one-handed catch worth R2 million. Could you be the lucky winner? Well... stranger things have happened. Listen to JP’s tips and insights here.

ALSO READ: South Africa considers raising the legal drinking age