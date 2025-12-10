Remembering Paige Bell: A life taken too soon
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
She had a future, a birthday coming, and the world at her feet - then everything stopped. Today, we remember Paige Bell and why her story must never be forgotten.
Today, as we mark the final day of 16 Days of Activism, we pause to remember Paige Bell; not just for how her life ended, but for who she was.
Paige was only 20 years old. A young South African woman from Johannesburg, working her dream job aboard a luxury yacht in the Bahamas.
She was building a future, travelling the world, and was just days away from celebrating her 21st birthday with her crew.
Instead, her life was tragically and violently cut short.
Paige was found murdered in the engine room of the charter yacht Far From It, docked near Harbour Island — a place known for wealth, luxury, and escape.
A fellow crew member has since been arrested and charged with her murder. The investigation is ongoing, and justice must take its course.
Her family described her as a “golden girl” warm, full of life, and with so much ahead of her. Those words matter. Because Paige is not a headline, a statistic, or a passing news story.
She was someone’s daughter, someone’s friend, someone who deserved safety, at work, abroad, everywhere.
As we close off 16 Days of Activism, Paige’s story is a painful reminder of why these conversations exist. Violence against women is not confined by borders, wealth, or location. It follows women into workplaces, homes, and even dream jobs.
One of our listeners felt this deeply and wrote a song in tribute to Paige not only to honour her life, but to raise awareness and say her name out loud.
Listen to the heart-wrenching song below:
May we remember Paige Bell. May we keep talking.
May reminders like this push us closer to a world where women are safe, always.
