Remember this? Lorraine Govender’s ultimate East Coast Breakfast glow-up

Let’s run it back to the stunning makeover that lit up East Coast Breakfast

Some moments on East Coast Breakfast are just unforgettable and earlier this year, we had one that truly sparkled. It all started with a simple question: “When last did you update your profile picture?” What began as playful banter about Sky’s stubborn refusal to change his own profile pic turned into a full-blown on-air campaign… and the chance for one lucky listener to get a makeover of a lifetime. Enter Lorraine Govender. This incredible mom of two, who self-confessed to being “stuck in a rut,” and ready to rediscover her glow.

Step one: Meet Lorraine

Lorraine Govender / Supplied

When we first introduced Lorraine to KZN, she was refreshingly honest about why she needed this transformation. After two pregnancies and the challenges of postpartum, she admitted she’d lost a bit of herself along the way. Her selfies didn’t make the cut, her social media profiles were blank or filled with quotes, and she couldn’t remember the last time she truly treated herself. Deep down though, she was ready to shine again and East Coast Breakfast had all the contacts and the tools to reignite her shine.

Step two: The magic makeover

After a few days of pampering, Lorraine shined like the star she truly is! Lorraine’s “Pimp My Profile” journey reimagined her from head to toe, thanks to an all-star glam squad: Gerald Wells Hair Professionals gave her a bold butterfly cut and radiant red colour. Skin Solutions treated her to a luxury HydraFacial glow. Celebrity Makeup Artist Kylie Pretorius worked her magic to give her a facebeat worthy of a red carpet. Oh, and all this happened alongside the Real Housewives of Durban. Sparkle Nails delivered a manicure and pedicure fit for a queen. The Hub Gateway styled her in a showstopping outfit and sent her home with a voucher to keep the style going. Finally, Image Factor captured her transformation in a glamorous professional photoshoot.

Step three: Introducing the new Lorraine

Image Factor

When we revealed Lorraine’s transformation, it wasn’t just about a new profile picture. It was about confidence, self-love, and a reminder that sometimes, moms deserve to put themselves first. Lorraine walked away not just looking like a star but feeling like one, and KZN walked away inspired by her story and hopefully reminded them to treat themselves every now and then! Check out her incredible glow-up:

This wasn’t just a makeover. It was a journey of rediscovery for a woman who gave so much of herself to her family, and finally got to see herself in a new light. Months later, this still stands out as one of the moments that defined our year with you, KZN. When one listener shines, we all shine.

Image Factor