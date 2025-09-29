Remember this? The day two KZN youths landed jobs live on East Coast Breakfast

Let’s take it back to the day East Coast Breakfast revived hope and got two KZN youths employed - LIVE on air!

Every now and then, we get a moment on East Coast Breakfast that makes us stop, smile, and go, “Wow… this is why we do what we do.” One of those unforgettable mornings was Youth Day 2025.

Msizi & Shaheel with East Coast Breakfast / Supplied

That’s when we celebrated two incredible young men who graduated and secured jobs thanks to the KZN DSD Integrated Youth Development Programme (with a little help from East Coast Radio and Kagiso Tiso Holdings). It wasn’t just radio that morning, it was hope, live on-air.

How it started…

When the KZN Department of Social Development launched the Integrated Youth Development Strategy back in November 2024, it came with a big goal: to give the province’s youth the skills, support, and opportunities they need to rewrite their futures. With a R500,000 donation from East Coast Radio and Kagiso Tiso Holdings, that promise didn’t just stay on paper. It became real, and Msizi and Shaheel are living proof.

The two graduates who inspired us all

Msizi Dlamini

Msizi Dlamini graduates / ECR

Msizi’s journey has been one of grit, perseverance, and pure determination. He excelled in technical school, competed nationally in engineering projects, and never let his circumstances define him. Today, thanks to the programme, he’s employed and supporting his family. He is a walking reminder that your past never has to dictate your future.

Shaheel Ajodhaparsadh

Shaheel Ajodharparsadh graduates / ECR

Shaheel’s passion for electrical work turned into a powerful career path through the programme. He gained technical expertise, leadership skills, and the confidence to step into his role as a qualified Phase One heavy current electrician. As he proudly put it: “The youth development programme has been instrumental in helping me develop valuable skills, knowledge, and experiences that have enhanced my personal and professional growth.”

How it ended…

Months later, Msizi and Shaheel are thriving after their official graduation ceremony!

Seeing these two bright young stars celebrate their success with Darren, Carmen, and Sky on Youth Day was KZN at its best. Community, opportunity, and the unstoppable energy of young people ready to take on the world. In case you missed the big day, here’s a little recap: