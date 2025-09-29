Remember this? The day two KZN youths landed jobs live on East Coast Breakfast
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Let’s take it back to the day East Coast Breakfast revived hope and got two KZN youths employed - LIVE on air!
Let’s take it back to the day East Coast Breakfast revived hope and got two KZN youths employed - LIVE on air!
Every now and then, we get a moment on East Coast Breakfast that makes us stop, smile, and go, “Wow… this is why we do what we do.”
One of those unforgettable mornings was Youth Day 2025.
That’s when we celebrated two incredible young men who graduated and secured jobs thanks to the KZN DSD Integrated Youth Development Programme (with a little help from East Coast Radio and Kagiso Tiso Holdings).
It wasn’t just radio that morning, it was hope, live on-air.
How it started…
When the KZN Department of Social Development launched the Integrated Youth Development Strategy back in November 2024, it came with a big goal: to give the province’s youth the skills, support, and opportunities they need to rewrite their futures.
With a R500,000 donation from East Coast Radio and Kagiso Tiso Holdings, that promise didn’t just stay on paper.
It became real, and Msizi and Shaheel are living proof.
The two graduates who inspired us all
Msizi Dlamini
Msizi’s journey has been one of grit, perseverance, and pure determination.
He excelled in technical school, competed nationally in engineering projects, and never let his circumstances define him.
Today, thanks to the programme, he’s employed and supporting his family. He is a walking reminder that your past never has to dictate your future.
Shaheel Ajodhaparsadh
Shaheel’s passion for electrical work turned into a powerful career path through the programme.
He gained technical expertise, leadership skills, and the confidence to step into his role as a qualified Phase One heavy current electrician.
As he proudly put it: “The youth development programme has been instrumental in helping me develop valuable skills, knowledge, and experiences that have enhanced my personal and professional growth.”
How it ended…
Months later, Msizi and Shaheel are thriving after their official graduation ceremony!
Seeing these two bright young stars celebrate their success with Darren, Carmen, and Sky on Youth Day was KZN at its best.
Community, opportunity, and the unstoppable energy of young people ready to take on the world.
In case you missed the big day, here’s a little recap:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Remember this? The day two KZN youths landed jobs live on East Coast Breakfast
Let’s take it back to the day East Coast Breakfast revived hope and got ...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu stole the show and led the Boks to victory!
Super Sacha’s Avengers-level performance led the Springboks to a 67 - 30...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago