Remember this? Darren’s big birthday surprise for Carmen

There are birthdays… and then there are Maule-style birthdays.

Earlier this year, East Coast Breakfast listeners got front-row seats to one of the sweetest surprises of 2025.

It’s the day when Darren went all out to celebrate our very own Carmen Reddy.

It all started with a suggestion from Darren’s daughters: “Why don’t we wake Carmen up with a birthday tray, balloons, gifts, and notes - just like we do at home?”

