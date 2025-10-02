Remember this? Darren’s big birthday surprise for Carmen
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
We know you haven’t forgotten about Darren giving Carmen the most thoughtful birthday surprise ever?
There are birthdays… and then there are Maule-style birthdays.
Earlier this year, East Coast Breakfast listeners got front-row seats to one of the sweetest surprises of 2025.
It’s the day when Darren went all out to celebrate our very own Carmen Reddy.
It all started with a suggestion from Darren’s daughters: “Why don’t we wake Carmen up with a birthday tray, balloons, gifts, and notes - just like we do at home?”
The idea of a Maule family-style sleepover quickly fell through (the team starts work at 4:00 am, after all), but Plan B was even better: sneak the whole tradition into the East Coast Radio studio and surprise Carmen live on air.
From the moment Carmen walked in, the surprises kept coming:
- A personalised birthday tray she could keep forever.
- A posh pink mug in a glittery gold box (because every Maule needs their own special mug)
- Silly wrapping with way too much tape (also a household rule)
- A cheesy, heartfelt poster and a family-signed card (yes, even the dogs, Max & Gemma, picked gifts!)
- Homemade cookies from Mouse, with a candle for Carmen to blow out
- A custom balloon with her name, as per Maule tradition
By the time the tray, the mug, the cookies, the balloons, the gifts, and the surprise messages rolled out, Carmen was beaming.
What made it special wasn’t just the gifts, it was the thoughtfulness.
Darren and his family pulled Carmen into their world of quirky traditions, turning her birthday into something truly unforgettable.
Looking back, this wasn’t just a birthday surprise, it was a reminder of what makes East Coast Breakfast so special: family, connection, and a whole lot of heart.
Relive the entire morning here:
