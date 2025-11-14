PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 10 to 14 November

Beans, bombshells & floods: The week KZN gave, flooded, and solved the impossible.

Beans, bombshells & floods: The week KZN gave, flooded, and solved the impossible.

If you thought last week was dramatic, emotional, AND slightly mathematical… you’d be 100% correct. Here’s everything KZN was talking about on East Coast Breakfast this week, from million-rand miracles to unexpected corporate plot twists

Pick n Pay drops a bombshell (and our jaws entirely) We wrapped our Season of Sharing Telethon on Friday, and thanks to YOU, KZN, we raised a massive R1.8 million to feed families across the province. Naturally, we thought, “Wow. What a finish. We did it. Emotional music, fade to black.” Then Pick n Pay said, “Hold my trolley.” It was one of those moments that reminded us why KZN has some of the biggest hearts in the world. Take a listen to the incredible moment here:

Newcastle Floods: Real stories. Real people. Tragedy struck Newcastle this week as a flash flood tore through parts of the town, including the busy Factory Plaza area. East Coast Breakfast spoke with Dina Tseng, a local business owner who gave us the kind of insight you don’t get from headlines. She shared the human stories behind the disaster, the chaos in the moment, and the resilience already rising from the community. It was raw. It was real and it reminded us how quickly life can change, and how important community support is when it does. Listen to her story here:

The Bean Challenge Ah yes. The viral problem that had the whole of KZN arguing in group chats, drawing diagrams, and traumatising their kids’ old Maths teachers. The question: If you’re walking with a bag of exactly 444,154 sugar beans and they fall out in a weird pattern… how many metres would you walk before there's only one bean left? The answer? A very, VERY significant number. Take a listen to the answer you should've got:

This week was as unpredictable as the South African economy, from massive generosity, to heartbreaking floods, to a maths puzzle that took KZN back to Grade 10 trauma. As always though, you showed up, you gave, you engaged, and you reminded us why this province is unmatched. Same time next week? Of course. We know you’ll be there.